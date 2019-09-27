Details Emerge of Potential Colours of Liverpool's New Nike Strip for 2020/21 Season

By 90Min
September 27, 2019

Reports have emerged online about the potential colours of Liverpool's kit next season, with the Reds set to pen a huge deal with Nike to assume control of their kit manufacturing.

Liverpool are believed to be close to agreeing a new deal with Nike which would see their partnership with New Balance come to an end - something which has led to a legal battle between Liverpool and their current providers.

According to Footy Headlines, the deal between Liverpool and Nike has already been agreed, and they have even gone as far as to provide the potential colours of both the away and third strip.

They state that, as it stands, the away kit will likely be a turquoise green, which is unlike anything which New Balance have produced in recent years.

The final shade of the colour is yet to be confirmed, although Footy Headlines believe that Nike will stick with the light green to contrast the dark red of the home strip, similar to the styles which adidas created for the club during the 1990s.

It will likely follow the Nike template which is rolled out for teams across Europe, but there is yet to be an information as to what this will look like. Then onto the third kit, Footy Headlines believe that this will likely be a dark grey colour to accentuate the white logos, and this grey could actually be so dark that it looks more like black.

The same Nike template will likely be used for this shirt, but again there are no details of what this will look like at this current stage.

Unlike the green shade in the away strip, this dark grey has been used in numerous kits in recent years, with both adidas and New Balance using the shade for several of their designs since 2000.

