OGC Nice forward Lamine Diaby-Fadiga is facing dismissal from the team after stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch from the locker room, reports L'Equipe.

On Sept. 16, the 21-year-old Dolberg, who joined the team this summer from Ajax, noticed his watch was missing and filed a police report. According to the AFP, Diaby-Fadiga admitted to stealing the watch after a police investigation. The watch is estimated to be worth around $70,000, and Diaby-Fadiga reportedly apologized to Dolberg and Nice manager Patrick Vieira for the theft.

The club will interview Diaby-Fadiga before making a decision on any sanctions, which could include dismissal, reports L'Equipe.

The 18-year-old joined Nice at the age of 13 and is one of their best prospects to come from their youth academy in several years. Diaby-Fadiga has yet to play with Nice this season after suffering an ankle injury in April and working on his recovery through early September.