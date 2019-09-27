Report: French Soccer Player Facing Dismissal After Stealing Teammate's Watch

OGC Nice's Lamine Diaby-Fadiga is reportedly facing dismissal from the team after stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch from the locker room.

By Jenna West
September 27, 2019

OGC Nice forward Lamine Diaby-Fadiga is facing dismissal from the team after stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch from the locker room, reports L'Equipe.

On Sept. 16, the 21-year-old Dolberg, who joined the team this summer from Ajax, noticed his watch was missing and filed a police report. According to the AFP, Diaby-Fadiga admitted to stealing the watch after a police investigation. The watch is estimated to be worth around $70,000, and Diaby-Fadiga reportedly apologized to Dolberg and Nice manager Patrick Vieira for the theft.

The club will interview Diaby-Fadiga before making a decision on any sanctions, which could include dismissal, reports L'Equipe.

The 18-year-old joined Nice at the age of 13 and is one of their best prospects to come from their youth academy in several years. Diaby-Fadiga has yet to play with Nice this season after suffering an ankle injury in April and working on his recovery through early September.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message