West Ham Reignite Interest in Inter Forward Gabriel Barbosa After Return to Brazil Squad

By 90Min
September 27, 2019

West Ham are once again keen on signing Inter forward Gabriel Barbosa, who is currently on loan at Flamengo. 

Gabigol struggled at I Nerazzurri, but is thriving in a loan spell back in Brazil. The 23-year-old has netted 23 goals and provided five assists in his last 25 appearances for Flamengo, resulting in a recall to the Brazil national team. 

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

The Hammers have shown an interest in acquiring his services for a while, with the player keen to play in the Premier League, and it appeared as though a deal was close at one stage - but, of course, nothing materialised. 

However, the club have now rekindled their interest in the player, according to FCInterNews. The report claims that Flamengo are keen to sign Gabigol permanently, but a deal is unlikely due to Inter's asking price. The Italian outfit were originally asking for around €20m, but have since increased that figure to €25m due to his fine performances.

As a result, a move back to Europe is looking likely for the player and he will only gain further interest from clubs, should he continue finding the net with such great regularity. 

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

West Ham appear very keen on Barbosa, despite their summer activity. Manager Manuel Pellegrini brought in French forward Sebastien Haller in a club-record deal, while Albian Ajeti was also signed from Basel. 

The Brazilian would add some much-needed depth to the Hammers' frontline, as they look to close the gap to the top six this season. However, the club was humiliated in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as Oxford United ran riot in a 4-0 win. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message