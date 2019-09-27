West Ham Reignite Interest in Inter Forward Gabriel Barbosa After Return to Brazil Squad

West Ham are once again keen on signing Inter forward Gabriel Barbosa, who is currently on loan at Flamengo.

Gabigol struggled at I Nerazzurri, but is thriving in a loan spell back in Brazil. The 23-year-old has netted 23 goals and provided five assists in his last 25 appearances for Flamengo, resulting in a recall to the Brazil national team.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

The Hammers have shown an interest in acquiring his services for a while, with the player keen to play in the Premier League, and it appeared as though a deal was close at one stage - but, of course, nothing materialised.

However, the club have now rekindled their interest in the player, according to FCInterNews. The report claims that Flamengo are keen to sign Gabigol permanently, but a deal is unlikely due to Inter's asking price. The Italian outfit were originally asking for around €20m, but have since increased that figure to €25m due to his fine performances.

As a result, a move back to Europe is looking likely for the player and he will only gain further interest from clubs, should he continue finding the net with such great regularity.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

West Ham appear very keen on Barbosa, despite their summer activity. Manager Manuel Pellegrini brought in French forward Sebastien Haller in a club-record deal, while Albian Ajeti was also signed from Basel.

The Brazilian would add some much-needed depth to the Hammers' frontline, as they look to close the gap to the top six this season. However, the club was humiliated in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as Oxford United ran riot in a 4-0 win.