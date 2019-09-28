Chelsea will attempt to get back on track in the league on Saturday when it hosts Brighton at Stamford Bridge. The Frank Lampard era hit a bit of a road bump last weekend with a respectable 2–1 loss to leaders Liverpool. While the result didn't go its way, it held its own against the most in-form team in the world. Can it carry on that promising play against a much easier opponent this weekend?

N'Golo Kante's return to the Chelsea lineup was a successful one for the world-class Frenchman. The midfielder notched the Blues' only goal of the match, a sensational solo effort that cut right through Liverpool's defense. In addition to being Chelsea's best player, Kante is also the team's heart and soul. If he can return to full fitness and consistently be featured in the starting lineup, it could be a turning point in the season. Currently, Chelsea is mired in a logjam in the middle of the table, tied with six different clubs on eight points. Its early season schedule was tough, but now with a more favorable stretch ahead, perhaps it sets up for a run up the standings with some good form.

Brighton's season got off to a good start with a 3–0 away win over Watford. Since then, it's been nothing but draws and losses. The team's most recent league result was a draw to Burnley. The odds and history will be against the Seagulls this weekend, as Chelsea has beaten them all eight times the two teams have met. Brighton has the capability to pull off the upset, especially with Chelsea's young squad and inconsistent results.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)