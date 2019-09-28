Everton is at serious risk of losing a third straight Premier League fixture when it welcomes Manchester City to Goodison Park on Saturday.The two teams open Week 7 in the early kickoff, though Everton face a big fight having lost by a two-goal margin in each of its last three meetings with City.

Two of those encounters for Everton came at Goodison Park, and the omens don’t seem positive for Marco Silva’s side following successive league losses against Bournemouth (away) and Sheffield United (home).

Everton received a slight boost when it beat Sheffield Wednesday, 2-0, on Tuesday to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

City, on the other hand, has won its last three matches by an aggregate score of 14-0.

A mostly second-string Citizens side swatted Preston, 3-0, in the League Cup on Tuesday, when Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus were all part of the starting squad. Summer signing Joao Cancelo also made his first City start since joining from Juventus.

He could be involved at Goodison Park should Pep Guardiola decide to shake up his defense. Centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and John Stones remain injured, meaning Fernandinho or Kyle Walker are likely to partner with Nicolas Otamendi on defense.

Everton will be without midfielders Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin—each of whom joined the club permanently this past summer—which could see Fabian Delph start against his old employers.

How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester City:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

