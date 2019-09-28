Facing Manchester City on Saturday, Everton fans displayed a banner supporting striker Moise Kean after he was the subject of racist taunts from the Cagliari fans in May.

Kean was racially abused by the Cagliari fans while he was a member of Juventus in 2018. The situation deteriorated after Kean's teammate Leonardo Bonucci said "the blame is 50 and 50" between Kean and those taunting him. The striker left Italy with Everton in August, and has now been met with support from his new club. Everton teased the banner on Twitter on Tuesday, with the banner reading "no to racism" in Italian.

Man City has also been on the news this past week as Bernardo Silva's misguided, racist post compared his teammate Benjamin Mendy to a character from a packet of Conguitos chocolates. The Portugese player wrote a letter to the English Football Association, expressing regret for any unintentional offense caused by a tweet.

Guardiola, meanwhile, doubled down as he stood behind Silva, insisting he should not be criticized.

The Toffees entered the game against Man City 13th in the Premier League at 2–2–3. Man City is second after a 3-2 loss to Norwich and its 2-2 result with Tottenham has not been good enough to keep up early in the season with Liverpool's perfect start.

Theo Walcott was taken off the field due to a head injury early in the first half.

The score is currently 1-1 at Goodison Park as Dominic Calvert-Lewin canceled out Gabriel Jesus's opener.