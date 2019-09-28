Frank Lampard Urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to Follow in 'Incredible' Raheem Sterling's Footsteps

Frank Lampard has revealed that "incredible" Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling should be a role model for Callum Hudson-Odoi to look up to, urging the Chelsea academy star to adopt a similar work ethic to help reach his full potential.

The 18-year-old has only just returned from injury but he's expected to play a huge role under new manager Lampard, especially after Hudson-Odoi's cameo appearances last season when Maurizio Sarri was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has spoken in glowing terms about Hudson-Odoi's ability but he's now warned that the teenager won't fulfil his potential through raw talent alone, hinting that the Chelsea star should look to emulate Sterling's approach at Manchester City.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"I have to say it as I see it," Lampard said quoted by The Daily Mail. "I know Callum's talent. He's got a huge talent, hence why the club were so keen to get him signed up. We are all delighted as a club. But there is a lot of work for Callum to do. Lots of work.

"I don't like to talk about other club's players, but Raheem Sterling is an incredible example of a player with great talent whose work ethic added to that talent and improvement in a short period of time through absolute dedication and complete player that we are all wowed by.

"He is a great model for Callum because he has those talents. And I want him to be the best - the absolute best - because he has the potential to do that.

"Some of that is from hard truths. And I saw some hard truths at the game the other day and ways that he can improve. He needs to listen, and he will, and then he can be that player for us which is great news for everybody."

Hudson-Odoi was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last season as he struggled to force his way into Sarri's first-team, but the 18-year-old has since signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

He's only made one appearance so far this season after returning from injury, but Hudson-Odoi scored against Grimsby in midweek and could now be in line to feature when Brighton & Hove Albion travel to west London on Saturday.