Georginio Wijnaldum Angered By Liverpool Display in Victory Over Sheffield United

Liverpool's goalscoring hero Georginio Wijnaldum was far from satisfied following the Reds' narrow 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders struggled to break down the hosts, but were gifted the three points when goalkeeper Dean Henderson inexplicably allowed Wijnaldum's tame shot to trickle through his legs.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Dutch midfielder's strike proved enough to maintain the Merseyside club's winning streak this season, but as reported by the Daily Star, the 28-year-old aired his frustrations during an interview with BT Sport.

"We didn’t start the game well.

“In the first half we slowed the game down too much and that’s why they could stop us."

However, Wijnaldum was able to draw some positives from the manner in which Liverpool earned their victory.

"It was not the best game we had but we won. A few years ago we would not have been able to win these games."

Liverpool have won all seven of their Premier League matches this season, and the Reds have opened up a five-point gap over current champions Manchester City.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side looked destined to drop their first points of the campaign at Bramall Lane on Saturday, and the Blades put in a superb performance to frustrate the European champions, but ultimately it wasn't enough to earn a deserved point.

Liverpool are on an amazing 16-game winning run, stretching back to the 2018/19 season, and Klopp's men will be desperate to claim the Premier League title this year, after narrowly missing out by a single point last time round.