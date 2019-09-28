Liverpool Continue to Break Records in Historic Start to the Premier League Season

You may have the sneaking suspicion that Liverpool are in good form after they won their seventh game in seven at the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Giorginio Wijnaldum's skimming effort left Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson with egg on his face as the Reds secured a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's men knew they were in a contest in Yorkshire, eventually breaking the deadlock through a combination of Wijnaldum's awkward shot and Henderson's even more awkward save.

The triumph stretches Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to eight points ahead of Manchester City's game at Everton on Saturday evening - the Sky Blues simply cannot afford anything but a win on Merseyside.

As noted by Opta, their win at Bramall Lane means the Reds have now claimed victory in 16 consecutive Premier League matches, their greatest ever winning-streak in the competition.

Evidently, the momentum is with Liverpool, as it was with City two years ago, when they set the record for successive top-flight triumphs with 18 of them between August and December 2017.

It will be extremely difficult for anyone to stop the Reds' charge at present, Klopp's recruits matching the club's previous best start to a first division campaign to maintain the buoyant mood in camp.

Only once before have Liverpool kicked off the year by winning their first seven league matches, that coming at the start of 1990/91. That came at the end of an era of dominance - they may well be on the cusp of another.