Liverpool Face Carabao Cup Expulsion as EFL Launch Ineligible Player Investigation

Liverpool are at risk of being kicked out of the Carabao Cup this season after allegedly fielding an ineligible player during their 2-0 win over MK Dons.

The identity of the player is still unknown, but Liverpool have confirmed that they're working with the authorities to help identify the possible administrative issue.

"The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players," a Liverpool spokesperson told The Athletic. "We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete."

If it's found that Liverpool did breach rules over player eligibility during their 2-0 win over MK Dons then they could face being kicked out of the competition, as Carabao Cup rules state that they can impose "penalties by way of reprimand, fine or other penalty (or any combination thereof)”.





This isn't the first time that a club has been investigated for using an ineligible player during a league cup campaign, although Sunderland escaped with just a fine when they used Ji Dong-Won without the necessary clearance following his loan spell at Augsburg in 2014.





Five players were handed their first-team debuts against MK Dons last week as goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever sealed the win for Jürgen Klopp's side, which included Caoimhin Kelleher, Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, Herbie Kane and Sepp van den Berg.

Pedro Chirivella also made his first senior appearance in over three years after spells away from Anfield on loan in Spain and Holland.