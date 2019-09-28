Liverpool Hold 'Preliminary Talks' With James Milner Over Contract Extension at Anfield

Liverpool have held 'preliminary talks' with James Milner over a new contract on Merseyside, as Jürgen Klopp looks to tie down the 33-year-old beyond this season.

Milner has spent the last four years at Liverpool after arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City, but the former England international had looked set to move back to boyhood club Leeds United when his contract runs out at Anfield in 2020.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Klopp is now pushing for Liverpool to make an exception with their policy on new contracts for players in the latter stages of their career, however, with talks already tacking place between Milner and the club's sporting director Michael Edwards.





"He is incredibly important for us and that is how it is," Klopp said, quoted by The Daily Mail. "It should not be a surprise he is like this.

"It is an important time for him of course and we will see how we deal with that. Nobody is nervous. We are in talks constantly but there is nothing for the public at the moment."

Since joining the club in 2015, Milner has gone on to make 185 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, adding a Champions League winners medal to his collection of silverware from his time at City.

Harvey Elliott was born six months after James Milner made his Premier League debut 🤯 — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 25, 2019

The 33-year-old's versatility has been vital during Klopp reign at Liverpool, with Milner most frequently being used in midfield, but he's also featured for the club at left-back, right-back and further forward on either wing.

Milner's goal against MK Dons in midweek has seen him reach a new career-high tally for goals at any one club, overtaking his record of 22 during two separate spells at Aston Villa.