Martin Odegaard to Remain at Real Sociedad Despite Calls for Real Madrid to Terminate Loan

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

Real Madrid will not recall Real Sociedad loanee Martin Odegaard in January, despite the current injury crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has had a marvellous beginning to 2019/20 after a couple of temporary spells in the Eredivisie, scoring two league goals for La Erreala before grabbing a wonderful assist in his side's 3-0 defeat of Alaves.

Image by Toby Cudworth

With Sociedad drawing at home to Alaves, Odegaard nutmegged his marker to open up space for himself, the playmaker then slipping a slide-rule pass through the defence to tee up Mikel Oyarzarbal for the game's first goal.


That is one of many magical moments from the youngster this term, though Marca report that his parent club are not interested in bringing him back to the capital ahead of schedule, despite injuries piling up.

Marco Asensio, Luka Modric and Isco are amongst the list of absentees for Madrid this week, leaving Zinedine Zidane short on midfield personnel.

Los Blancos respect that they have an agreement in place with their La Liga rivals, who will have planned to have Odegaard on board for the entirety of the campaign.

Moreover, staying in the Basque country is beneficial for the player, too. At Estadio Anoeta, he would receive significantly more game-time and, therefore, be better prepared for a season with Madrid next year.

Zidane is hoping to integrate Odegaard in his Real side once he returns in the summer of 2020. However, the Norwegian is yet to be told whether he will have a starring or bit-part role at the Bernabeu.

