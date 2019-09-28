Ousmane Dembélé Becomes Latest Barcelona Star to Be Ruled Out of Getafe Clash Through Injury

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out of La Blaugrana's fixture against Getafe on Saturday afternoon with a muscle injury to his left thigh.

The 22-year-old has struggled with a series of injuries of late, and this setback will come as a worry to manager Ernesto Valverde.

[INJURY NEWS] @Dembouz out with a muscle problem in his left thigh

More details 👉 https://t.co/2ysUOVRuCl 👈 pic.twitter.com/f8IAahlIXw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2019

The extent of the Frenchman's injury is unknown, with Barcelona releasing a statement on Saturday afternoon confirming that the forward will undergo further tests to his thigh.

Dembélé started Barcelona's opening day defeat against Athletic, but the former Borussia Dortmund man suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for the Catalan giants first few La Liga matches.

The French international joined Barcelona in 2017 for a reported €105m, but has failed to convince the Camp Nou faithful during his time in Spain. Dembélé made 29 appearances for Barca in the 2018/19 season, scoring eight goals.

Barcelona, as a whole, have struggled during the opening six matches of the new campaign, winning only three of their fixtures, and losing to newly-promoted Granada last Saturday.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The La Liga champions face Getafe on Saturday afternoon, but will have to do so without talisman Lionel Messi, and key players Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati





Barcelona are currently seventh in the top-flight, four points behind leaders Real Madrid - who take on neighbourhood rivals Atletico in the first Madrid derby of the season. Victory for Zinedine Zidane's men would extend their lead at the top, but defeat could allow Valverde's side to close the gap.