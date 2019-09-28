Sheffield vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Sheffield vs. Liverpool on Saturday, Sept. 28.

By SI Wire
September 28, 2019

Sheffield United sealed a memorable 2–0 win away at Everton in its last Premier League outing and hosts leaders Liverpool on Saturday hoping to complete a Merseyside double. The Reds have lost only one of their eight games this season, although Liverpool's disappointing recent record at Bramall Lane doesn't make for a very encouraging reading.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Liverpool hasn't won at the venue since Aug. 25, 1990, when England's top flight was known as Division One. Sheffield United has hosted the Merseysiders six times since then (four league meetings, two League Cup) and won on three of those occasions (three draws).

John Barnes, Ian Rush and Ray Houghton were each on the scoresheet during that Liverpool win 29 years ago, but Jurgen Klopp is relying on a more cosmopolitan selection to get the job done in the present day. Klopp fielded a second-string XI on Wednesday as Liverpool beat MK Dons, 2–0, to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. James Milner, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana or Joe Gomez could be in contention to keep their place in Sheffield.

Harvey Elliott, 16, made his full senior debut for the club after he started in the cup clash and was impressive as one of the Reds' more creative assets to stake a claim on a place in Saturday's squad.

Chris Wilder's side has taken the majority of its eight Premier League points this season away from home, and it will worry the manager that his side has lost their last two at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool sits five points ahead of Manchester City approaching Week 7 of the Premier League, and Klopp will be confident his side will be rested enough to claim three points in unfamiliar territory.

More Soccer

