Tottenham hosts Southampton on Saturday hoping to sweep aside a team whose only Premier League wins so far this season have come away from home. Six of Southampton’s seven points this season were won in foreign territory, but Spurs will be keen to produce another strong display after beating Crystal Palace, 4-0, in their last home outing.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side ended its Carabao Cup campaign quickly with a loss on penalties (4-3) to Colchester United on Tuesday evening. It marked a humbling defeat for Spurs, who are winless in their first five away games this season.

His team surrendered a goal in front to lose 2-1 at Leicester City in its previous league game.

Southampton traveled to face bitter south-coast rivals Portsmouth midweek and earned a dominating 4-0 win. Danny Ings had two goals, while Cedric Soares and Nathan Redmond each had a goal.

The Saints ended a five-match winless streak against Spurs when they beat them 2-1 at home in April, striking twice late to secure a comeback in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s first clash with the north Londoners.

Their hopes of an away win have been hit, however, after Hasunhüttl recently told reporters the “very difficult injury” to Moussa Djenepo’s thigh was worse than first anticipated. He missed Friday’s, 3-1, defeat at home to Bournemouth and won’t return in time for Week 7.

Djenepo, 21, has scored twice in the Premier League since he arrived from Standard Liege in the summer and will be considered a big loss in Southampton’s creative department.

Spurs have beaten their upcoming guests in each of their last three home fixtures. Not only that, but Harry Kane has enjoyed demonic form against the Saints in recent encounters, scoring in each of his last five appearances versus Southampton (seven goals).

The England striker has netted in two of his last three outings for Spurs (one penalty), but adding to that record will mean little unless it results in three points for Tottenham at home.