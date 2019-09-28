Twitter Reacts as Liverpool are Pushed to Their Limits By Spirited Sheffield United Side

A howler from Dean Henderson saw Giorginio Wijnaldum grab the only goal of the game as Liverpool beat Sheffield United 1-0.

Fans the world over were backing the Reds in Yorkshire, with some rising before dawn to catch the action...

Me waking up at 4:30 AM to watch the Liverpool game in Arizona 😴 #SHULIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/EPxiJipF6j — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) September 27, 2019

But, people weren't solely focused on how Jurgen Klopp's recruits got on.

Some had an eye on Everton's game with Manchester City later on, whilst others were intrigued by the attire of Sky Sports' pundits...

#SHULIV #EVEMCI are two games that will shape the title race. That's provided Everton can actually play this week. — David Votoupal (@Everton4Life) September 28, 2019

Joe Cole looking like he’s about to launch the iPhone 12 #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/Lpp3s5bcjy — Daniel Wall (@DanielWall__) September 28, 2019

I didn’t ever imagine I’d say this, ever, but come on the Ev, there’s a big win on the cards for you tonight!! #LFC #SHULIV — JustMe (@LiJBanks) September 28, 2019

Liverpool fan John Lundstram had a dodgy start to the game for the Blades, coughing up possession in his own box before completely mistiming his tackle on Sadio Mane...

Lundstram obviously doesn’t have Mane is his FPL team. Went in quite firm. — FPL Toxteth O’Grady (@fpl_o) September 28, 2019

The Merseyiders dominated possession early on, yet their hosts were having joy in the spaces left by Klopp's attacking fullbacks...

Sheffield United giving Liverpool a battle in the early stages #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/NipqYk0fDe — Goal (@goal) September 28, 2019

Early days but @LFC had 91% possession in the opening three minutes. Though @SheffieldUnited have the first shot through Ollie McBurnie — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) September 28, 2019

Not everyone was too concerned about the threat of the Scotsman, though....

My goldfish is better than McBurnie! — H (@HollyOaks007) September 28, 2019

Love how Mcburnie tried giving it to VVD and ever since hes been bossed off the pitch — FPLewyHewy (@FPLewyHewy) September 28, 2019

The teams were evenly matched after half an hour, John Egan epitomising the fight and determination that fuelled United's performance...

Ireland lose in the Rugby, but Irishman John Egan blocks Firmino getting through on goal by using his head to block the ball on the ground.



And that's the real quiz. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 28, 2019

John Egan showing Liverpool players how to successfully recover after slipping over... — Jordan Turner (@Jordan_Turner_) September 28, 2019

Egan and his fellow centre-backs may have been in good nick, but they couldn't keep pace with Mane as the Senegalese raced through on goal, Henderson's sharp reaction seeing the Reds slice his attempt wide...

Mane missing a sitter from a VVD assist pic.twitter.com/9phL6aDfs6 — FPL Crate Digger (@johnsmithspurs) September 28, 2019

Soon after, Mane had another gilt-edged chance, the 27-year-old once more failing to find the net with the goal at his mercy...

How did that stay out? Mane hits the post and somehow it's scrambled behind #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 28, 2019

Me watching Mané in front of goal today. pic.twitter.com/NZYTya30jD — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 28, 2019

Salah tried to set up Bobby who tried to set up Mane. I think Twitter got to them 😂 — Noor Patterson (@NoorPatty) September 28, 2019

So, the Blades got the break with their cleansheet intact, partly thanks to some wayward finishing from the Reds...

7 - Liverpool attempted seven shots in the first half against Sheffield United but none were on target, their most in the first half of a Premier League match without one being on target since February 2017 against Hull (8), a game they lost 2-0. Wayward. #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/zYayp71RP0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

VAR then reared its head as the game resumed, Mane furious when no spot-kick was awarded after Lundstram again brought him to ground...

Did VAR get decommissioned and they failed to tell anyone? Another clear and obvious error not reviewed. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 28, 2019

The UK has such a conservative culture that even VAR use is rationed...LMAO. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) September 28, 2019

I’ve seen no evidence that VAR is actually being used to review potential penalties — 2 Red Gringos Pod (@TwoRedGringos) September 28, 2019

Lundstram's namesake Fleck had an excellent chance to punish the Reds' shakiness, yet the latter sent a shot straight into a defender as Blades fans prepared to celebrate...

Weird Fleck but okay#SHULIV — Aneesh Chandoke (@AneeshChandoke) September 28, 2019

Oh my days unreal luck for Liverpool. 😂 #SHULIV — Arthur Fleck (@alimuhdshahid) September 28, 2019

Wijnaldum - or more accurately, Henderson - made Fleck pay for that miss, the Dutchman volleying a tame effort through the gloves of United's red-faced goalkeeper...

Gini Wijnaldum makes it 1-0 to Liverpool as Henderson makes a huge mistake. #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/kPtw6J4NKQ — Theo ~ LFC (@PetraultTheo) September 28, 2019

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool



Another game, another goalkeeping howler to gift Liverpool a goal. Henderson lets Wijnaldum's shot slip through his fingers. #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/nU2Xppb0NE — Goal (@goal) September 28, 2019

Great strike by Wijnaldum. No chance for the keeper... — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 28, 2019

Mo Salah should have made the game safe minutes later, but Henderson showed his true capabilities with a first-rate save from the Egyptian...

See why you shouldn't judge Dean Henderson with that goal. Has just made a brilliant save to deny Moh Salah who was 1v1 against the Sheffield United goalie. Castigate Salah all you like, but I thought the goalie was impressive there and deserves full credit. #SHULIV — Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) September 28, 2019

Salah 1v1 against Henderson, but the ‘keeper stays big and makes an excellent save with his right foot. He’ll feel better after the earlier error gifted #LFC the lead. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) September 28, 2019

Great mentality from Henderson. Mistakes happen to even the best, but he bounced back really quick. Stopping Salah one v one makes up for his howler. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) September 28, 2019

Needing a goal, Chris Wilder threw on 34-year-old Premier League debutant Leon Clarke, who duly showed why it took until the age of 34 to make his Premier League...

Leon Clarke, by the way, who possesses the most chaotic Wikipedia career bio ever pic.twitter.com/SCifclxWtQ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 28, 2019

Leon Clarke holds his head in his hands and so he should. Glorious opportunity to make it 1-1. #SHULIV — Graham (@poidy_1901) September 28, 2019

Clarke had entered the contest wearing gloves to battle the Arctic 16°c frost of Sheffield, with some supporters identifying that as the cause of his dire attempt at a finish...

Hearing Leon Clarke missed because he’s wearing gloves in September — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) September 28, 2019





Leon Clarke wears gloves in Dubai — Nick (@NickBrookz) September 28, 2019

Alas, the chance went begging and so did the Blades' hopes of collecting Liverpool's scalp. The Reds march on, United are left wondering what could have been.