Twitter Reacts as Liverpool are Pushed to Their Limits By Spirited Sheffield United Side

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

A howler from Dean Henderson saw Giorginio Wijnaldum grab the only goal of the game as Liverpool beat Sheffield United 1-0.

Fans the world over were backing the Reds in Yorkshire, with some rising before dawn to catch the action...

But, people weren't solely focused on how Jurgen Klopp's recruits got on. 

Some had an eye on Everton's game with Manchester City later on, whilst others were intrigued by the attire of Sky Sports' pundits...

Liverpool fan John Lundstram had a dodgy start to the game for the Blades, coughing up possession in his own box before completely mistiming his tackle on Sadio Mane...

The Merseyiders dominated possession early on, yet their hosts were having joy in the spaces left by Klopp's attacking fullbacks...

Not everyone was too concerned about the threat of the Scotsman, though....

The teams were evenly matched after half an hour, John Egan epitomising the fight and determination that fuelled United's performance...

Egan and his fellow centre-backs may have been in good nick, but they couldn't keep pace with Mane as the Senegalese raced through on goal, Henderson's sharp reaction seeing the Reds slice his attempt wide...

Soon after, Mane had another gilt-edged chance, the 27-year-old once more failing to find the net with the goal at his mercy...

So, the Blades got the break with their cleansheet intact, partly thanks to some wayward finishing from the Reds...

VAR then reared its head as the game resumed, Mane furious when no spot-kick was awarded after Lundstram again brought him to ground...

Lundstram's namesake Fleck had an excellent chance to punish the Reds' shakiness, yet the latter sent a shot straight into a defender as Blades fans prepared to celebrate...

Wijnaldum - or more accurately, Henderson - made Fleck pay for that miss, the Dutchman volleying a tame effort through the gloves of United's red-faced goalkeeper...

Mo Salah should have made the game safe minutes later, but Henderson showed his true capabilities with a first-rate save from the Egyptian...

Needing a goal, Chris Wilder threw on 34-year-old Premier League debutant Leon Clarke, who duly showed why it took until the age of 34 to make his Premier League...

Clarke had entered the contest wearing gloves to battle the Arctic 16°c frost of Sheffield, with some supporters identifying that as the cause of his dire attempt at a finish...


Alas, the chance went begging and so did the Blades' hopes of collecting Liverpool's scalp. The Reds march on, United are left wondering what could have been.

