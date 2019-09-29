Chelsea's Partnership of Fikayo Tomori & Andreas Christensen Could Become the Best in the League

It may have taken Chelsea seven league games, but they finally kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues' performance was effectively perfect during the game, but that all started from the dominant showings of centre-backs Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen. They may be one of the youngest pairings in the Premier League, but they're already on the way to becoming one of the division's finest.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

When this season began, all the talk was around Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. The pair appeared to be the two most Premier League-ready defenders at the club, but injuries and a loss of form have changed things drastically.

Current boss Frank Lampard has been forced to turn to Tomori and Christensen, and neither have let him down thus far.

Against Brighton, the two were completely dominant. They were always in the right positions to subdue the Seagulls' counter-attacks, and they both showcased electric pace to ensure Brighton had no chance of finding a way past them.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Defending comes easily to the young pairing, but it's fair to say that they still have plenty of room to improve. They are two young players who are yet to reach their prime, but their current level is still terrifying for opposing attackers.

Defensively, they have performed at an elite level, but it is their work with their ball at the feet which is even more encouraging.

Both Tomori and Christensen are extremely comfortable in possession. They love to push forward into midfield and start attacks, and both can pass with terrifying ease. Not only are they defenders, but the pair have blossomed into Chelsea's first line of attack.

Robin Jones/GettyImages

They've done this all at such a young age. Christensen is 23 and Tomori is only 20, but they are playing like seasoned veterans.

For Lampard, this must be his first-choice pairing for the future. The early signs have been extremely promising, and they have finally started to reap the rewards for their hard work.

This season, all the talk has been about how Chelsea's youngsters would cope in the Premier League, or how they would manage with the loss of David Luiz. What we've seen is that they are ready for the challenge, and they are more than good enough to pass with flying colours.