Christian Pulisic Admits Frustration at Lack of Chelsea Playing Time Since Signing

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic expressed his frustration at a lack of minutes since his arrival this summer, after watching Saturday's 2-0 victory over Brighton from the Stamford Bridge bench.

It was the fourth time in five matches that the United States international had to settle for the role of unused substitute, as Frank Lampard opted for the tried and tested duo of Willian and Pedro on the wings.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Speaking pitchside with Pro Soccer Talk, as reported by NBC Sports, Pulisic was not only keen to speak of his concerns but to reiterate his desire to get back into the Chelsea starting XI.

"Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play."

With Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi competing with him for two places, Pulisic appears to realise that he might have to work hard in training and bide his time.

He added: "I want to play as many minutes as I can, that is really my goal, I want to be on the field...it is tough for me right now. I just have to continue to learn. Like I said, I want to be on the field really bad, I have to continue to work and prove myself to be there."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Pulisic, however, has been here before. While the emergence of Jadon Sancho excited England fans, it cost Pulisic his place in the Borussia Dortmund team - leading to another spell on the bench.





He's confident of history repeating itself, stating: "In the end I got minutes again and I played well towards the end of the season, so I just have to get my head down and get to work."