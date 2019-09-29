Ivan Perisic Opens Up on Failed Man Utd Move After Sealing Bayern Munich Switch

Ivan Perisic has confessed that failing to seal a move to Manchester United two seasons ago was 'painful', but insisted that going to Bayern Munich was an opportunity too hard to turn down.

After being linked with a whole host of European club during the recent transfer window, the Croatian finally sealed a move away from the Nerazzurri when he signed a one-year loan deal with the German champions - which includes an option to buy.

That may have never transpired, however, had Perisic sealed a move to United in 2017 at the personal request of then-manager Jose Mourinho. A move never materialised, despite there being months of speculation and interest from the Premier League outfit about securing the winger's signature. Speaking to The Atheltic, Perisic has since admitted that deal falling through was tough for him to take.

“How close was I going there? Very close. It was an amazing thing for me when Jose called me. It was difficult to say no to him," he said.

"In fact, I really, really wanted to join him and play for United. It was a dream of mine to play in all the big leagues. But it didn’t happen. It was painful for me. But I don’t want to go into the details. I only found out myself the real reasons two years later.”

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Two goals in the Bundesliga already and a strong performance against in his new side's Champions League opener have indicated that United were unfortunate to miss out on the 30-year-old. Since moving to the Allianz Arena, Perisic has been in fine form, and insists when the opportunity arose to make the move to Die Roten, he didn't hesitate.

“We are talking about Bayern, one of best five clubs in the world. They always have three, four or five possibilities for every position they’re interested in. I was not the first," he added. "It happened very quickly. Everyone knows the story: after Sane got injured, the club contacted Inter and then my agent. I thought about it with my family for one night. Then I agreed.”