Liverpool Report Manchester United Over Hillsborough Disaster Chanting During WSL Match

By 90Min
September 29, 2019

Liverpool have reported Manchester United to the FA, accusing Red Devils fans of making obscene chants regarding the Hillsborough disaster during the Women's Super League clash between the two clubs.

The tragedy occurred in 1989, when 96 football fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium. It is widely considered the biggest disaster in British sporting history.

United won the match at Leigh Sports Village 2-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem, handing the Red Devils victory in the first meeting between the sides in the WSL.

Unfortunately, that result was marred by what was heard from the stands, with United fans accused of signing 'always the victim, never your fault' as well as other anti-Liverpool songs. Due to that, the Mail have reported that Liverpool have got in touch with the FA about the fans' behaviour.

They noted in a post-match statement 'a lack of respect to our players and management from Manchester United supporters'. With around 2,800 fans present at the ground for the historic clash, Reds manager Vicky Jepson insisted, however, her players were not put off by the unsavoury chanting.

“These chants about Scousers robbing and stuff – bring it on,” she said. “We prepared for that. They’re notorious for their chanting but it didn’t bother me. My players and my staff were ready for that, so when they were shouting my name and shouting stuff, I just smiled. The main thing is that we came here to compete.”

Speaking further on the notorious group of United supporters know as the 'Barmy Army', Jepson claimed the stick they receive from their close-city rivals is nothing her side can't handle.

She added: "I embraced it. These chants about Scousers robbing stuff - bring it on. We prepared for that. They're notorious for their chanting - the Barmy Army, or whatever they want to be called - but it didn't bother me."

