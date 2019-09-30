Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Admits Jadon Sancho's Departure Is Inevitable

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed he expects in-demand winger Jadon Sancho to leave the club within the next few years.

Having joined BVB as an unproven teenager, the 19-year-old has grown into one of Europe's most feared forwards, leading his side's ultimately-failed challenge for the Bundesliga title during the 2018/19 campaign. Manchester City sold him to the Germans for a mere £8m in 2017, Sancho forcing an exit due to concerns over his game-time in the north-west.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

The Sky Blues' neighbours Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the England international, who scored his first goals for the Three Lions with a brace against Kosovo in September.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are just one of countless suitors as Sancho's star continues to rise, with Zorc telling Kicker: "No decision has been made [regarding his future], but you don't have to be a prophet to know he won't play here for another five years."

Nevertheless, the Dortmund chief insisted that the switch to the Bundesliga was integral to the youngster's progress, saying: "He has taken this positive development [at Signal Iduna Park]. I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs.

"We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that. He's an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he's always a footballer, but he's always setting new limits.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation," Zorc explained.

Sancho has been immense since breaking into the BVB starting XI last term, breaking Lukas Podolski's record as the youngest player to reach eight goals in the German top flight, with the City academy graduate maintaining his stellar form at the start of the current season.