Jamaal Lascelles Lambasts 'Terrible' Newcastle Performance in Leicester Hammering

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could hardly contain his anger when discussing his side's 'terrible' performance in their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Foxes started the far stronger team, and were in front in the 16th minute when Ricardo found the bottom left-hand corner with a precise strike. However, Isaac Hayden's 43rd-minute red card for a rash challenge on Dennis Praet confirmed this imbalance, with the hosts subsequently running in four second-half goals.



Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

And, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the defender was in no mood for excuses, unabashedly unleashing on his teammates for an unacceptable performance.



"[It was] terrible from the boys," he said. "No one's fault to blame but ourselves. We still had 10 men on the pitch. Leaking in five goals is not good enough. It's not acceptable. We do need to look at ourselves in the mirror. I don't think I have been here and conceded five goals. You at least have to make it hard for them."

After the game, the Englishman walked over to the Newcastle faithful, holding his hands up in apology, and later he was visibly shaken up by the showing, taking deep breaths before answering each question.

One of those involved pinpointing the worst aspects of the performance, to which he replied: "Just the way we conceded the goals. It's never happened (before). The boys do care, and obviously a man down is a disadvantage but you can still roll your sleeves up and we didn't do that.

"It's always going to be hard with 10 men but you have to do the simple things. It's just not good enough. I don't want to say we gave up but we need to sit down because it's not acceptable. We will kick ourselves about this game and the gaffer won't let have our heads down too much. We will look back on it but it won't affect us. That's between the managers and the players."