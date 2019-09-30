Liverpool's Expected Return Date for Injured Goalkeeper Alisson Revealed

Liverpool's medical team expect goalkeeper Alisson to be back to full fitness when the club face Manchester United on 20 October.

The shot-stopper has been recovering from a calf injury picked up during the opening day defeat of Norwich City at Anfield, the Reds getting their Premier League title challenge underway with a 4-1 triumph.

As a result, he has had to watch from the sidelines whilst Adrian deputises, the Spaniard playing in six top flight fixtures, plus two in European competition.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The latter has been solid in Alisson's absence, though a dreadful error away to Southampton in August nearly proved costly for his side.

According to the Mirror, the Merseysiders' first choice keeper is likely to make his return against the club's oldest foes United following the second international break of the season.

In the meantime, Liverpool have fixtures at home to both Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League and Leicester City in domestic matters.

Adrian was unable to prevent a late show from Napoli downing Jurgen Klopp's men at Estadio San Paolo in their first Group E game, though he was the hero during the penalty shootout victory versus Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, saving the decisive spot-kick from Tammy Abraham.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old will lose his starting place once Alisson is back, with the Brazilian's having been fitness assessed on Monday by the Reds' goalkeeping coaches.

He will now begin full training with the rest of the squad ahead of the clash with Salzburg on Wednesday. However, Klopp and his staff remain wary of rushing the £67m signing as he continues his recovery.