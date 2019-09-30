Manchester United can climb level on points with Arsenal if it bests its guests at Old Trafford on Monday, with the Red Devils hoping to extend a five-game unbeaten streak at home against the Gunners. United hasn’t lost to Arsenal in its last 12 Premier League meetings at the Theatre of Dreams (since 2006), but it’s conceivable Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could see that run collapse on Monday.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Monday’s hosts lost, 2–0, at West Ham United in its last league fixture. It was a convincing defeat that reminded those at Old Trafford of the rebuild required from the inside out.

Solskjaer’s preparations have been hit by a small injury crisis ahead of the clash. Forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial each look likely to miss the fixture, meaning 17-year-old Mason Greenwood should lead the line.

Paul Pogba made his return to the XI in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and played 90 minutes against Rochdale. United won, 6–5, on penalties following a 1–1 draw in normal time. However, Solskjaer spoke on Friday and said Pogba’s ankle was “very swollen” following an aggravation of his injury, meaning he could now miss out.

Left-back Luke Shaw has returned to training and may be fit in time, though it looks probable fellow defenders Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot will remain sidelined. Numerous first-string stars will also be poised to return after being rested midweek.

Greenwood scored in United’s opener against Rochdale, before coolly converting his penalty in the shootout. That performance came less than one week after he scored a 1-0 winner against Astana in his Europa League debut.

Arsenal, meanwhile, enters this game after a 3–2 comeback win over Aston Villa last weekend in the Premier League and a commanding 5–0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup midweek.