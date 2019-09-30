Paul Pogba & Marcus Rashford Included in Manchester United Squad to Face Arsenal

Both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been included in the Manchester United squad to face Arsenal on Monday, but right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka appears set to miss out.

The Red Devils will be desperate to pick up the three points against Arsenal and get their season back on track, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly want to name his strongest lineup possible.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to Manchester Evening News, both Pogba and Rashford have made it into the squad, despite recently struggling with ankle and groin injuries respectively. The pair have shaken off their issues and appear set to feature in Monday's game.

Having said that, it remains to be seen how much the pair will actually play. Young striker Mason Greenwood could retain his place in attack, whilst Pogba will have to compete with the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred for minutes in midfield.

However, one player who looks set to miss out is Wan-Bissaka, who was not spotted arriving at The Lowry Hotel with the rest of the squad on Monday afternoon.

There have been no reports of an injury to the young right-back, but it seems as though he may be struggling with something serious enough to force him into a period on the sidelines.

Luke Shaw was also not seen with the squad. The England international returned to training on Friday after battling a hamstring injury, but it appears as though Solskjaer has opted against risking Shaw.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

That means he will join Anthony Martial on the treatment table. The Frenchman has been struggling with a thigh strain in recent weeks and still has plenty of work to do before he returns to full fitness.

United currently sit 11th in the Premier League, three points behind Arsenal in eighth. Both sides will be desperate to pick up the points and alleviate the pressure on their respective managers.