Predicting Manchester United's Starting XI for the Arsenal Clash

Manchester United host Arsenal in a must-win Premier League clash on Monday night, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side winning just one of their last five Premier League games.

Arsenal aren’t in much better form, and there are likely to be goals in this one as the Gunners have leaked 10 goals in just six Premier League fixtures so far this season.

Here’s a look at the United XI Solskjaer is likely to pick…

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

David de Gea (GK) – De Gea has signed his new long-term contract and is very much a leader in the squad now. But the Spaniard is still searching for his best form after several months of sub-par performances by his own high standards.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) – A revelation since his £45m summer move from Crystal Palace, Wan-Bissaka will be tested against the Gunners. His tackling ability is phenomenal – even when it looks like he is beaten, an outstretched long leg wins the ball.

Victor Lindelof (CB) – Considering he was United’s best defender by a mile last season, Lindelof has had a poor start to the new campaign. Weaknesses in the air have been exposed, although that shouldn’t be an issue against a technical Arsenal side.

Harry Maguire (CB) – Maguire has slotted straight into the United defence since his £80m summer move from Leicester. Unfortunately, a lack of protection from midfield has ensured the team has conceded an average of a goal per game in the Premier League.

Ashley Young (LB) – Luke Shaw is back in training but has only a small chance of returning for this game. That means Young will continue to deputise until Solskjaer has his first choice back four, with the veteran former winger to captain the side as well.

Midfielders

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) – McTominay has become one of the first names on the teamsheet this season. His overall quality perhaps doesn’t match up to expectations of a United midfielder, yet his determination and attitude far outweighs any such doubts.

Nemanja Matic (CM) – Starting Paul Pogba would be a risk for Solskjaer given his injury problems so far this season. Fred is also a player the manager seems to like, but fitness may be an issue for him as well after playing 120 minutes against Rochdale. Matic is all that is left.

Jesse Lingard (AM) – Lingard famously doesn’t have a Premier League goal or assists to his name in the whole of 2019, but the one thing the 26-year-old does have going for him is a fine previous record in games against Arsenal. That alone will be a confidence boost.

Forwards

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Andreas Pereira (RW) – A lack of other options may serve to keep Pereira in the team for a third consecutive Premier League game. The Brazilian is well liked by Solskjaer, but one gets the impression he wouldn’t be starting if everyone was fit.

Mason Greenwood (ST) – After two goals in his last two appearances, chances are that Greenwood might have started this game anyway. But injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford mean that he is now the only fit striker in the squad, aged just 17.

Daniel James (LW) – James was United’s unexpected star player in the opening weeks of the season and will be looking for his first goal since August. His pace will now doubt cause Arsenal problems if he gets the ball in the right areas, and watch out for his trademark finish.