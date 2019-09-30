Twitter Reacts as Man Utd & Arsenal Rivalry Hits All-Time Low After Dismal Encounter

Those glorious days of Manchester United and Arsenal's fierce rivalry are long gone; now, we must make do with League One-standard football.

Before Monday night's 1-1 draw had even kicked-off, some took a moment to mourn how magnificent this fixture used to be...

United vs Arsenal used to be a big game. It’s 5th vs 6th these days..



We watching for the banter not football. — Guardiolista (@City_Agenda) September 30, 2019

Back in the day Manchester United vs Arsenal used to be the best and most important fixture in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/4AA3Yvw4k9 — J🔰 (@R3dDev1l) September 30, 2019

Unfortunately, the opening half-hour of the contest was dire. How do these two have 16 Premier League titles between them?

We are truly watching El Brickaco.#MNUARS — HH 🇳🇬 (@havehopehut) September 30, 2019

The highlight of the whole coverage has been watching Jamie Carragher kissing Roy Keane’s arse like he’s trying to be best mates with the school bully.



#MNUARS — ZNG AVF'C (@farria_c) September 30, 2019

Diabolical match this. A measure of how far these two clubs have fallen #MNUARS — Steve Bernard (@Bernie82_) September 30, 2019

I'm sorry to inform you that the first 40's most exciting moments were - and again, I apologise - Marcus Rashford's wild challenge on Sokratis and a very-saveable shot from Andreas Pereira.

Yep, this was not a game to tell your grandchildren about...

Some action!



The best (and only) chance of the first half falls to Andreas Pereira, but Bernd Leno is up to it 💪



Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal after 35 minutes.#MUNARS #PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/1itf6Ccs7i — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 30, 2019

rashford was 1 inch from breaking sokratis leg ... should’ve been red — Hashtag Sportz (@NAbbott_Sportz) September 30, 2019

Then, at long last, something! No wait, a few things! In the last five minutes of the opening period, we saw a flurry of chances and then - I kid you not - an actual goal.

Prior to the breakthrough, viewers had to endure Rashford making a pig's ear of his one-on-one with Bernd Leno before Matteo Guendouzi let United off the hook with a weak attempt at finishing...

Loving how Sokratis is constantly outpacing Rashford. #MUNARS — Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) September 30, 2019

Unfortunately, that's endemic of Rashford's form. Timed the run well but never looked confident of scoring as Sokratis approached him. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 30, 2019

Oof. Big minute in the game with that Saka/Guendouzi chance, and McTominay putting United ahead. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) September 30, 2019

Finally, Scott 'McSauce' McTominay did the business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, rifling a wondrous shot into the roof of the net.

Such a beautiful blast did not belong in this match...

If ever a game needed a goal it’s this one. Tiny deflection but sweet strike from Scott McTominay. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2019

"Guendouzi? He was at my house last night. Polishing these very shoes.



He works for me." pic.twitter.com/xySB54c0SI — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) September 30, 2019

Belief was back in United's veins, they were on the road to victory!

And then the Red Devils shot themselves in the foot...

#mufc 1-1 #afc Rare occasion of VAR making a decision to award a goal. Maguire not quick enough to play Aubameyang offside. Bad mistake Tuanzebe, who had been playing well — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 30, 2019

Class from Emery once again. Be rubbish and hope Aubameyang bails you out. Worked again. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) September 30, 2019

The linesman appeared to have saved Axel Tuanzebe's blushes after he coughed up possession deep in his own half, but VAR (and Harry Maguire) came to Arsenal's rescue...

the biggest mistake on that Aubameyang goal was the assistant referee putting his flag up on a marginal offside decision. AR’s have been instructed to keep flag down if not 100% sure. VAR does it’s job- good goal. — Stu Holden (@stuholden) September 30, 2019

Leicester watching Maguire keep Aubameyang 3 yards onside whilst getting £80m for him PLUS having a better defender in Söyüncü 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l7zsim0bTa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 30, 2019

However, United fans and players will feel aggrieved that no penalty was forthcoming in the minutes leading up to Aubameyang's leveller.

Sead Kolasinac performed one of the most obvious handballs you're likely to see, yet the VAR was seemingly on break at the time..

As poor as that was- we’ve still been robbed by VAR there. It’s a definite penalty and it’s a few minutes before the Arsenal goal. Well I say that- but a penalty with United is very 50-50 these days anyway. #MUFC — Andrew Yaxley (@andyyax) September 30, 2019

VAR worked for the Arsenal goal but what about the Stonewall Manchester United penalty five minutes before 👀👀 — Phill Barrs (@phillbarrs) September 30, 2019

VAR is meant to be there to give the penalties that the ref didn’t see and that ultimately cost is as Arsenal scored their goal shortly after. Terrible advert for VAR again. United showed some fight with some good performances by

McTominay, James and Tuanzebe #mufc — James Kenny 🔰 (@JamesyCantona) September 30, 2019

Sadly, there was very little to write home about in the final 30 minutes. Some poor play from United, even worse stuff from Arsenal and the occasional wayward attempt on goal.

After the final whistle, both sets of supporters took aim at their own players...

Some Arsenal fans won't like this, because he isn't 72m player, but Bukayo Saka has been much more impressive then Nicolas Pepe this season. Deserves to stay in the team when Laca comes back. #afc #munars — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) September 30, 2019

You People joke alot... now who did this 😀😀😀#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/6i3BMNMMgU — Kirya Ug🇺🇬 🇰🇪 🇿🇦 (@kirya_ug) September 30, 2019

Arsenal bought Nicholas pepe for 72million without the scoring part included in his contract!

😂😂😂#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/XkJSN2v0gp — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) September 30, 2019

Da Gea and the United defence when Nicolas Pepe is about to take a shot #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/I67QNUSWp2 — Tommy Vercetti (@WeLiiveBaby) September 30, 2019

Poor Pepe, he wasn't that bad. Then again, he wasn't the only man getting targeted...

Rashford is just defrauding Man Utd and God will ask him about it! — Kayode (@K_Basharr) September 30, 2019

Today, Rashford missed a one-on-one in the first half, McTominay (who had a good game) missed an open header and Tuanzebe made an error which led to conceding a chance. Yes, Solskjær can be blamed for certain things but these are individual errors.



It has happened all season. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 30, 2019

Judge: "You still have 20 years on your sentence..."

6ix9ine: "Have you heard of Marcus Rashford? He's been impersonating a professional footballer" pic.twitter.com/pxagxg6oom — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 30, 2019

If you didn't catch the game, you're a very lucky human being. This one won't be going down in the annuls of time.

Until next time Twitterverse..