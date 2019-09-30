Twitter Reacts as Man Utd & Arsenal Rivalry Hits All-Time Low After Dismal Encounter

By 90Min
September 30, 2019

Those glorious days of Manchester United and Arsenal's fierce rivalry are long gone; now, we must make do with League One-standard football.

Before Monday night's 1-1 draw had even kicked-off, some took a moment to mourn how magnificent this fixture used to be...

Unfortunately, the opening half-hour of the contest was dire. How do these two have 16 Premier League titles between them?

I'm sorry to inform you that the first 40's most exciting moments were - and again, I apologise - Marcus Rashford's wild challenge on Sokratis and a very-saveable shot from Andreas Pereira.

Yep, this was not a game to tell your grandchildren about...

Then, at long last, something! No wait, a few things! In the last five minutes of the opening period, we saw a flurry of chances and then - I kid you not - an actual goal.

Prior to the breakthrough, viewers had to endure Rashford making a pig's ear of his one-on-one with Bernd Leno before Matteo Guendouzi let United off the hook with a weak attempt at finishing...

Finally, Scott 'McSauce' McTominay did the business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, rifling a wondrous shot into the roof of the net.

Such a beautiful blast did not belong in this match...

Belief was back in United's veins, they were on the road to victory!

And then the Red Devils shot themselves in the foot...

The linesman appeared to have saved Axel Tuanzebe's blushes after he coughed up possession deep in his own half, but VAR (and Harry Maguire) came to Arsenal's rescue...

However, United fans and players will feel aggrieved that no penalty was forthcoming in the minutes leading up to Aubameyang's leveller.

Sead Kolasinac performed one of the most obvious handballs you're likely to see, yet the VAR was seemingly on break at the time..

Sadly, there was very little to write home about in the final 30 minutes. Some poor play from United, even worse stuff from Arsenal and the occasional wayward attempt on goal.

After the final whistle, both sets of supporters took aim at their own players...

Poor Pepe, he wasn't that bad. Then again, he wasn't the only man getting targeted...

If you didn't catch the game, you're a very lucky human being. This one won't be going down in the annuls of time.

Until next time Twitterverse..

