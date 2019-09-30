Women's Champions League Draw: Atletico's Toni Duggan Set for Man City Reunion in Last 16

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the 2019/20 Women’s Champions League next month, setting up a reunion with her former club for England forward Toni Duggan.

Duggan won four trophies with City prior to joining Barcelona 2017. She even played in last season’s Champions League final for the Catalans, before moving on to Spanish rivals Atletico shortly after the Women’s World Cup during the summer.

Neither City nor Atletico have previously won the Champions League, but with both clubs such big names in their respective domestic leagues, it is a major target for each. Only one, however, can progress to the next round of the competition this season.

Duggan’s former club Barcelona will place Belarussian side FC Minsk in the last 16, having already knocked Juventus out at the round of 32 last week.

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Arsenal, who are finally back in the Champions League this season after a five-year absence, are to meet Slavia Prague in the last 16.

Kate McShane/GettyImages

For four-time reigning back-to-back and six-time overall Champions League winners Lyon, who hammered Russia’s Ryazan-VDV 16 over two legs in the last round, the last 16 draw has thrown up a tie against noted Danish club Fortuna Hjorring.

Having made light work (15-0 on aggregate) of Kosovan minnows Mitrovica in the previous round, two-time former winners Wolfsburg will now face Dutch side FC Twente.

Elsewhere, 2017 and 2015 finalists Paris Saint-Germain will meet Breidablik of Iceland, while Scottish champions Glasgow City have been paired with Brondby in the next round.

Daniela Porcelli/GettyImages

Picture: Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg with the Women's Champions League trophy

2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League Last 16 Draw Glasgow City (SCO) v Brondby (DEN) Barcelona (ESP) v FC Minsk (BLR) BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Bayern Munich (GER) Lyon (FRA) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Breidablik (ISL) Wolfsburg (GER) v FC Twente (NED) Slavia Prague (CZE) v Arsenal (ENG) Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

All last 16 ties are scheduled for first legs on 16/17 October, with return legs on 30/31 October. The competition will then take a lengthy break, with the quarter-finals set for March. The 2020 final will be played on 24 May at the 17,500-capacity Franz Horr Stadium in Vienna.