Arsenal to Scout Red Bull Salzburg Wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai Against Liverpool

Arsenal are set to send scouts to watch Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai in action when the Austrian side face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.





The 18-year-old midfielder has long been viewed as a potential star of the future and has only attracted more interest after establishing himself as a first-team regular in Salzburg last season.

Franz Kirchmayr/GettyImages

Szoboszlai impressed during Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk last time out, and Football Insider claim that Arsenal are now prepared to get the ball rolling for a January move and will send scouts to watch him in action at Anfield.

The Gunners were thought to be keen on Szoboszlai during the summer, and they now appear set to pursue a winter move for the Hungarian, who is valued by his club at around the £15m mark.





However, they are not alone. Sides from all across Europe are thought to be keen, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund just two of the elite clubs in pursuit of Szoboszlai.





Comfortable either in central midfield or as a left winger, Szoboszlai would bring some much-needed versatility to Unai Emery's squad, whilst his ability to both score and create goals is something which would certainly improve Arsenal.





He has made 31 appearances for Salzburg - just 16 of which have come as a starter - and he has managed to rack up eight goals and nine assists in all competitions since joining the club in January 2018.

David Geieregger/GettyImages

Already a full Hungarian international after making his senior debut back in March, Szoboszlai has been tipped for big things by many, and it appears only a matter of time before the youngster seals a blockbuster move overseas.