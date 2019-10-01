Barcelona Draw Up 5-Man Shortlist of Potential Replacements for Luis Suarez

Barcelona are believed to be on the lookout for a new striker in the January transfer window, with five players currently under consideration as alternatives to Luis Suarez.

Suarez has battled injury this season but has been guilty of a number of underwhelming performances, with many fans growing concerned by the 32-year-old's poor run of form.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona have identified a number of different strikers, some of whom would be short-term options and some who are seen as potential signings for the future.

La Blaugrana are thought to prefer to spend heavily on a new, younger striker to solve their problems for the foreseeable future. As a result, AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner have moved into their sights.





They are thought to be willing to pay €50m for Piatek or €70m for Werner, but Barcelona are aware that bringing in either in the January transfer window will be nearly impossible as both clubs will be reluctant to lose their stars.

Barcelona will likely wait until the summer to pursue a younger star, but they still want somebody to come in and do a job in the short term. 32-year-old Girona striker Cristhian Stuani, who netted 19 La Liga goals last season has recently emerged as an option, but there are other options around.

Getafe's Jaime Mata is also under consideration. The 30-year-old racked up 14 goals last season, but Getafe are unlikely to let him leave in the middle of the season.

Should they fail in all their other endeavours, Barcelona are expected to turn to Juventus' Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian striker is thought to be available for the right price in January, so Ernesto Valverde could pursue a move for him if none of his other targets are available.

However, any move for an older striker would be made in the hope of recruiting a younger, more expensive forward at the end of the current season.





With Antoine Griezmann now playing back out on the left wing again, Suarez is Barcelona's only senior striker, so a move for a capable deputy - or even a permanent replacement - certainly seems like a good idea.