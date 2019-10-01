Besiktas vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wolves have been struggling in the Premier League this season but will hope their 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend can mark a turning point in their campaign ahead of Thursday's clash with Besiktas in the Europa League.

The Europa League has certainly taken its toll on Wolves' domestic duties, while they also would have been disappointed to suffer a 1-0 defeat at home to Braga in their first group game.

Besiktas have also been struggling, currently sitting in the relegation zone of the Turkish Super Lig. They also succumbed to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat away to Slovakian team Slovan Bratislava to leave both teams desperate for their first points of the Europa League campaign.

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 3rd October What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vodafone Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? Harald Lechner

Wolves only confirmed absentee for the game against Besiktas is Bruno Jordao, who has an ankle injury. Diogo Jota missed the Watford win with a toe injury and remains a doubt for Thursday’s game. Pedro Neto could also miss the game after limping off at the weekend.

Centre back Victor Ruiz is out for Besiktas, while fellow defender Enzo Roco is the only other doubt, having only recently returned to full training. On loan Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be a familiar face in central midfield.

Besiktas Karius; Douglas, Uysal, Vida, Rebocho; Diaby, Tokoz, Elneny, Ljajic, N’Koudou; Nayir. Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Gibbs-White, Jonny; Jimenez, Cutrone

These two teams have never met in European competition before. Besiktas last faced English opposition in 2015 when they knocked out Liverpool on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

Both teams are currently struggling in their respective leagues, with Wolves taking only seven points from their first seven games. Besiktas are currently 16th in the Super Lig, having won only one of their first five matches, and have only collected five points from their opening six games.

With a win against Watford at the weekend, Wolves will be hoping their fortunes have turned. Besiktas, meanwhile, were recently dispatched 4-1 by Trabzonspor and confidence will likely be at an all-time low.

Besiktas Wolves Trabzonspor 4-1 Besiktas (29/9) Wolves 2-0 Watford (28/9) Besiktas 1-1 Istanbul Buyuks (23/9) Wolves 1-1 Reading (4-2 on Pens) (25/9) Slovan Bratislava 4-2 Besiktas (19/9) Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves (22/9) Gazisehir Gaziantep 3-2 Besiktas (14/9) Wolves 0-1 Braga (19/9) Umraniyespor 3-1 Besiktas (7/9) Wolves 2-5 Chelsea (14/9)

Despite both teams being in relatively poor form, Wolves will have gained confidence after their first win on Saturday and that will likely play a big part in Thursday’s game.

Besiktas are struggling to string results together and will be desperate for a result, but they won’t get it on Thursday. Wolves will earn their first win in the group.



