The key Champions League fixture in Group B takes place on Tuesday as Muricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur hosts Bayern Munich, who leads the standings as the only club with a victory in the group after beating Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in the opening match. The defending Bundesliga champion has started its 2019-2020 campaign in impressive form and is currently undefeated since losing to Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup back in August.

Spurs, meanwhile, began its UCL journey with a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos at Karaiskakis Stadium and has somehat struggled since then as it bowed out of the Carabao Cup to League Two's Colchester after losing to Leicester City in the league. It did manage to win against Southampton despite playing almost an hour with 10 men.

For the neutral, this has the promise of a high-scoring affair as both sides boast attractive offensive styles led by two of the best No. 9's in Europe: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. All eyes should also be on the midfield battle with Spurs' Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko competing against Philippe Coutinho and Joshua Kimmich.

The first moments of the game were as predicted, fast and furious from both sides. Manuel Neur had to come to action in the fifth minute as Son Heung-min was given a great opportunity to go ahead but the German stopper was up to the task and denied the South Korean star.

Son was in once again as he tried to side his effort from the left hand side but instead of squaring it for Kane, the attacker put it in the hands of Neuer.

But third time's a charm and in the 11th minute, Son does convert after capitalizing on Tottenham's aggressive press. Moments later, however, Joshua Kimmich made it 1-1 with a fantasttic finish and just like that, in less than 15 minutes, we had a great game on our hands.

In the next round of the tournament, Tottenham hosts Crvena Zvezda while Bayern Munich visits Olimpiacos.