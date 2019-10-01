Chelsea Investigating Ike Ugbo Loan Amid Major Financial Crisis & Fan Unrest at Roda

Chelsea have launched an investigation into Ike Ugbo's loan move to Dutch side Roda after it emerged that they have been using the money they earn from the loan to pay everyone in their squad except for Ugbo.

The 21-year-old was prolific as part of the academy and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Roda, netting four goals in seven appearances.

However, away from the pitch, things have not been so good for Roda. According to NRC, the club has fallen into financial ruin, and fans have now aggressively turned on Mexican owner Mauricio Garcia de la Vega.





Fans stormed the owner's box during a recent clash with De Graafschap and forcibly ejected him from the stadium, after they grew tired of his refusal to invest in the squad.





With De la Garcia refusing to invest, Roda have been forced to use the money which they are sent by Chelsea to help cover Ugbo's wages - around €43,000 a month - to pay the rest of the squad instead, given they all earn a fraction of what Ugbo is supposed to take home.

According to The Express, Chelsea have been made aware of the fact that Ugbo has not been paid this month, and they have now launched a full investigation into the situation at Roda. The Dutch FA have also involved themselves.

It is possible Chelsea may be able to terminate his loan early if the terms of his contract have been breached, allowing them to find another temporary home for Ugbo, who remains under contract until 2021.

It would certainly be a shame to see Ugbo return to Stamford Bridge, given this is his most impressive loan spell to date. The former academy star has struggled to establish himself in senior football, enduring challenging spells with Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United in recent years.