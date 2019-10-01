Gareth Bale & James Rodriguez Left Out of Real Madrid Squad to Face Club Brugge

Real Madrid have omitted both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez from their squad to face Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After falling to an emphatic 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain last time out, Real certainly cannot afford to drop points again, or else they risk falling too far behind in Group A.

The decision to leave out both Bale and Rodriguez came as somewhat of a surprise to many fans, but AS report that the pair have both been struggling with fitness in recent weeks, so manager Zinedine Zidane has decided to give them the night off.

Bale is simply in need of a rest, whilst Rodriguez is thought to have picked up a minor knock recently. The Colombian was left out of the starting lineups for Real's last two league games against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, and is now set for a full rest on Tuesday.

Rodriguez's injury is not thought to be serious, which allowed him to take part in the majority of the team's training session on Monday, but Zidane does not believe it's necessary to risk him against Club Brugge.

The hope is that both players will have made a full recovery in time for Real's next La Liga game against Granada on Saturday.

There is some good news for Los Blancos. Both Marcelo and Isco have been named in the squad after overcoming various injuries and could feature in some capacity, although Zidane is prepared to keep both on the bench to start with to avoid aggravating any injuries.

Real have struggled with numerous injuries this season, but the majority of their star players now appear to be close to full fitness. Only Marco Asensio and Ferland Mendy are completely unavailable, meaning Zidane will have plenty of options to choose from for the first time this season.

They will need to be at their best to ensure victory against Brugge. Real currently sit bottom of Group A, albeit after just one game, and they can ill afford to drop more points so early in their European journey.