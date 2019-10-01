Juventus 3-0 Leverkusen: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gonzalo Higuain Stars in Convincing Win

By 90Min
October 01, 2019

Juventus cruised to three points against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, with goals from Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo keeping the Bianconeri at the top of Group D

The visitors matched Juventus for much of the opening 15 minutes, but it was the Bianconeri who scored the opening goal of the game after Gonzalo Higuaín found half a yard of space and squeezed the ball beyond Lukáš Hrádecký.


Federico Bernardeschi then doubled their lead with his first goal since January, firing the ball into the back of the net after Higuaín's low cross was deflected straight onto the Italy international's powerful left foot.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Hrádecký nearly provided the gaffe of the season which would have ended any chance of a comeback, but the Leverkusen goalkeeper wasn't able to keep out Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus put the gloss on a comfortable performance in Turin.

Juventus

Key Talking Point

It was a little bit too simple for Juventus on matchday two in the Champions League group stages, with the Bianconeri cruising through the match without ever really needing to get out of second gear.

Questionable defending on Leverkusen's part - an unwanted staple of Peter Bosz sides - ensured that Juventus didn't have to go out of their way to create chances, while at the other end of the pitch Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt had the opposition forwards in their pockets.

While an easy group stage match certainly isn't a bad thing Juventus, Maurizio Sarri might have been hoping for a tougher test ahead of their crucial match in Serie A this weekend.

Player Ratings

Szczesny (7); Cuadrado (6), Bonucci (7), de Ligt (7), Sandro (6); Khedira (6), Pjanic (7), Matuidi (7); Bernadeschi (6), Ronaldo (5), Higuain (8*).

Substitutes: Bentancur (6), Ramsey (6), Dybala (6).

Star Man

This time last season, it would have been impossible to imagine that Gonzalo Higuaín's place was anywhere else but the transfer list when he returned from loan spells away from Juventus.

Instead, the Argentine has cemented his place in Maurizio Sarri's first-team in Turin, arguably growing into Juventus' most important of the 2019/20 season so far and deserving of a standing ovation on Tuesday night.

Higuaín rolled back the years to open the scoring against Bayer Leverkusen with an instinctive finish from the edge of the penalty area, while he also picked up an assist and impressed with his overall build-up play throughout the game.

Bayer Leverkusen

Player Ratings

Hradecky (6); Weiser (6), Tah (4), S. Bender (6), Wendell (5); Havertz (7), Aranguiz (5), Baumgartlinger (5), Demirbay (5); Alario (5), Volland (6).

Substitutes: Amiri (6), Paulinho (6), Sinkgraven (6).

Looking Ahead

The international break might be just around the corner, but Juventus have a potential title-deciding clash with Antonio Conte's Inter to get out of the way first this weekend.

