Juventus 3-0 Leverkusen: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gonzalo Higuain Stars in Convincing Win

Juventus cruised to three points against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, with goals from Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo keeping the Bianconeri at the top of Group D

The visitors matched Juventus for much of the opening 15 minutes, but it was the Bianconeri who scored the opening goal of the game after Gonzalo Higuaín found half a yard of space and squeezed the ball beyond Lukáš Hrádecký.





Federico Bernardeschi then doubled their lead with his first goal since January, firing the ball into the back of the net after Higuaín's low cross was deflected straight onto the Italy international's powerful left foot.

Hrádecký nearly provided the gaffe of the season which would have ended any chance of a comeback, but the Leverkusen goalkeeper wasn't able to keep out Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus put the gloss on a comfortable performance in Turin.

Juventus

Key Talking Point

It was a little bit too simple for Juventus on matchday two in the Champions League group stages, with the Bianconeri cruising through the match without ever really needing to get out of second gear.

Questionable defending on Leverkusen's part - an unwanted staple of Peter Bosz sides - ensured that Juventus didn't have to go out of their way to create chances, while at the other end of the pitch Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt had the opposition forwards in their pockets.

While an easy group stage match certainly isn't a bad thing Juventus, Maurizio Sarri might have been hoping for a tougher test ahead of their crucial match in Serie A this weekend.

Player Ratings

Szczesny (7); Cuadrado (6), Bonucci (7), de Ligt (7), Sandro (6); Khedira (6), Pjanic (7), Matuidi (7); Bernadeschi (6), Ronaldo (5), Higuain (8*).

Substitutes: Bentancur (6), Ramsey (6), Dybala (6).

Star Man

This time last season, it would have been impossible to imagine that Gonzalo Higuaín's place was anywhere else but the transfer list when he returned from loan spells away from Juventus.

Instead, the Argentine has cemented his place in Maurizio Sarri's first-team in Turin, arguably growing into Juventus' most important of the 2019/20 season so far and deserving of a standing ovation on Tuesday night.

A goal and a assist from Higuain not bad #UCL #JUVLEV — Tanjiro (@panda9_green) October 1, 2019

#Higuain is the man of the match no doubt in my mind. #Cuadrado most improved player in the last few weeks. #Bernardeschi will get back to be the star he is destined to be. — Bôbo ⭐⭐⭐ (@BndrMT_) October 1, 2019

Nothing will be said about this Ronaldo stinker cause higuain is carrying him — Douzi (@MajesticMatteo) October 1, 2019

I’ll tell you what Sarri has got Higuain back to his very best He has been brilliant tonight work rate hold up and link play and scoring to boot — Peter E (@PEFIORENTINA) October 1, 2019

Been really impressed with Higuain tonight. Worked hard, linked up well with the midfield and ran some intelligent runs off the ball.



One assist and one goal. MOTM incoming.



He just prefers Italy, it seems. #JuveB04 — Marcello Cossali-Francis (@marcello95cf) October 1, 2019

Higuaín rolled back the years to open the scoring against Bayer Leverkusen with an instinctive finish from the edge of the penalty area, while he also picked up an assist and impressed with his overall build-up play throughout the game.

Bayer Leverkusen

Player Ratings

Hradecky (6); Weiser (6), Tah (4), S. Bender (6), Wendell (5); Havertz (7), Aranguiz (5), Baumgartlinger (5), Demirbay (5); Alario (5), Volland (6).

Substitutes: Amiri (6), Paulinho (6), Sinkgraven (6).

Looking Ahead

The international break might be just around the corner, but Juventus have a potential title-deciding clash with Antonio Conte's Inter to get out of the way first this weekend.