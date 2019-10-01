Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen each suffered Week 1 disappointments in their Champions League Group D campaign. Both are seeking European redemption when they collide in Turin on Tuesday. Maurizio Sarri’s side allowed Atletico Madrid to escape with one point after surrendering a 2-0 lead at the Wanda Metropolitano, while Leverkusen recorded a 2-1 loss at home to Lokomotiv Moscow.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Bayern Leverkusen

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Both teams are without a win in their last three European fixtures, though Leverkusen’s run extends back to February 2017. Juve have been a lot more active in continental competition.

The Bianconeri lost, 3-2, on aggregate to Ajax in the quarterfinals of last season’s tournament, the fifth successive campaign in which they advanced to the knockout stages. Leverkusen have qualified for the Champions League only five times in the past eight seasons, making it as far as the last 16 in all but one of those.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet against old rivals Atletico. However, the star took his time to hit top speed in Europe last term before he ended up scoring four goals in his last three appearances.

The only previous Champions League encounter between these sides resulted in a 5-3 aggregate win for Juventus. The Italians powered to a 4-0 victory in the home portion of their second group stage fixture during the 2001-02 campaign.

Leverkusen has won a single Champions League away game in its last 10 European fixtures on the road, and it’s difficult to look past the Bianconeri picking up a first European win of the season in Week 2.