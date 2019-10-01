Kieran Tierney a Doubt for Europa League Clash After Dropping Out of Scotland Squad

By 90Min
October 01, 2019

Kieran Tierney has dropped out of Scotland's squad for the upcoming international break following late discussions with Arsenal's medical team, and is now a doubt for the club's Europa League clash on Thursday. 

Scotland boss Steve Clark had been expected to name Tierney in his squad for the first time ahead of clashes against Russia and San Marino next week, but according to a report from the Sun journalist Daniel Cutts, he has now dropped out following yet another injury setback. 

On Twitter, Cutts wrote: "Kieran Tierney has suffered an injury setback and pulled out of the Scotland squad. Huge doubt for Thursday now. Still struggling after comeback."

Tierney has mustered just 77 minutes of action in an Arsenal shirt since his £25m summer move from Celtic, and that came in the Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, with a pesky hip injury restricting his involvement.

After missing out on the matchday squad altogether for Monday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Gunners' Europa League group stage game against Standard Liege was meant to be the perfect occasion to ease the 22-year-old back into action, but another setback appears to have prolonged his spell on the sidelines once more.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

However, there is some doubt about just how doubtful he is for Thursday night's game at the Emirates, with football.london's James Benge later claiming on Twitter that Tierney is indeed 'available for selection on Thursday'.

He added: "No guarantees he’ll join Scotland squad but he’s still recovering from a major injury."

