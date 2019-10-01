Lamine Diaby-Fadiga Sacked by Nice After Stealing Teammate Kasper Dolberg's £62k Rolex Watch

Ligue 1 side Nice have terminated Lamine Diaby-Fadiga's contract after the starlet admitted stealing a £62,000 Rolex watch from teammate Kasper Dolberg.

The incident took place on 16 September, and former Ajax forward Dolberg reportedly threatened not to play until his timepiece was recovered and the culprit found.

However, 18-year-old forward Diaby-Fadiga has admitted to swiping the watch from the changing room. Amid the embarrassment of the scandal, the club has found no room for sympathy and instead decided to sack the youngster.

On Tuesday, OGC Nice released a statement reading: "OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday. Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the first team changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect.





"Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, OGC Nice cannot and will not accept such behaviour that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family."

🔴 OGC Nice cancel Lamine Diaby Fadiga's contract



➡️ https://t.co/ZWScJ3YXcW pic.twitter.com/AfS6TWfkIz — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) October 1, 2019

Kasper Dolberg was reported to be furious with the youngster and filed a complaint with the police. Diaby-Fadiga has since offered to reimburse the full value of the watch after admitting to the theft.

The criminal case has since been dropped following an agreement between Dolberg and Le Gym, while the French misfit will join Ligue 2 side Paris FC on a free transfer following his release.

Diaby-Fadiga was one of the south coast side's big prospects having come through the ranks and had featured seven times already this season, however this scandal has brought to an end his time at the club.

The 21-year-old Dane Dolberg joined the French side in an £18m deal last summer and has thus far enjoyed a relatively productive start to the 19/20 campaign, scoring twice in four appearances for Les Aiglons.