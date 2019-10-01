Atletico Madrid will travel to the RZD Arena for the second time in three seasons on Tuesday hoping to topple hosts Lokomotiv Moscow from the top of Group D in the Champions League.

The Russian outfit clinched a surprise, 2-1, victory away to Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 1, but Lokomotiv will be hard-pressed to prevent Los Rojiblancos from picking up their first group victory.

How to Watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNextra

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Atletico came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Juventus in its first matchup of Group D, but La Liga’s representatives will be eager to give a better account of its abilities on Matchday 2.

The two teams have clashed just three times before, the most recent of which was a two-legged tie in the 2017-18 Europa League round of 16. Diego Simeone’s side strolled to an 8-1 aggregate win that season—which included a 5-1 mauling of the Moscow giants on their own turf.

Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dmitriy Barinov got on the scoresheet in Germany to give Lokomotiv a valuable three points in its opener. Centre-back Benedikt Howedes put the ball in his own net to give Leverkusen its only goal.

Loko drew 3-3 at home to Atleti when these teams had their first meeting in the group stage of the 2007-08 Europa League. Sergio Aguero completed his brace in the 85th minute to rescue one point after Peter Odemwingie scored twice for the Russians.

Juventus plays host to Leverkusen in the other Group D fixture and look like major frontrunners to take all three points, putting pressure on Atletico to keep up when the team visits Moscow.