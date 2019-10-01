Marcelo Bielsa Reveals Pablo Hernandez Will Miss Crunch West Brom Clash on Tuesday Night

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that his promotion-chasing side are missing creative midfielder Pablo Hernandez.

The Spaniard, who joined Elland Road in 2016, was absent in his team's defeat to Charlton last weekend with a muscular problem and is set to miss Tuesday night's highly anticipated clash with table-toppers West Brom.

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship but have just won one of their last five games in all competitions. They were unable to break down a resolute Charlton defence on the weekend and although they were able to create some openings, Bielsa admitted that Leeds do miss Hernandez when he doesn't play.

In his pre-match press conference, Bielsa admitted: “There are two complementary views. You always miss one player like Pablo when he is not in the team,

“The second is we are in good condition to put a player in to replace him. Proof: one offensive game against Derby was the same with Charlton. In both games, we have created similar enough chances to score. For this reason, we miss Pablo, we cannot say otherwise, but the team can resolve his absence.”

The 34-year-old has been nothing but productive since arriving in Yorkshire. In 130 appearances for the Whites, Hernandez has 29 goals and 32 assists, including a special campaign last time out in which he registered 24 combined goals and assists.

Leeds will have to try and put and end to West Brom's unbeaten start to the season without their chief creator, making the task that little bit trickier. Summer signing Helder Costa, who replaced Hernandez at the Valley but failed to make an impact, will likely get the nod for this one once more.