Mauricio Pochettino Discusses Possibility of Using Spurs Midfielder to Fill Problem Right-Back Role

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that playing Moussa Sissoko at right-back is a genuine possibility going forward, as he continues to search for an answer to who should play in that role.

Sissoko filled in admirably at right-back for 60 minutes against Southampton on the weekend, after Serge Aurier was sent off after being shown two quick yellow cards.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs have had real problems at right-back for the past two seasons, with first choice Kieran Trippier shipped off to Atletico Madrid this summer after a poor 2018/19 campaign, leaving the club with the erratic Aurier, youngster Kyle Walker-Peters, and a makeshift option in the shape of Juan Foyth.

However, Pochettino appeared optimistic as he searches for the long term answer, and spoke to the press about the situation.

When asked about whether Sissoko was a possible solution (via Football London) he said: "Yes. He's one of the possibilities, but last season or the one before I remember him finishing the games in this position.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

"You remember last season against Barcelona in the Champions League, in the last 15 or 20 minutes, he played in that position. It's not new eh? You need to make memory only to know he was playing there in the past."





Interestingly, Pochettino was also asked about Sissoko's new four-year deal, but he immediately seemed to distance himself from having any involvement in it.





He simply said: "That's a dealing between the club and the player. I don't need to talk too much. It's a decision between the club and the player to sign the contract."