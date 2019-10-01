Niko Kovac Claims Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski Are Among Top Four Strikers in World Football

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac says he believes his forward Robert Lewandowski and Tottenham attacker Harry Kane are among the best four strikers in the world.

His comments come ahead of his side's highly anticipated Champions League encounter against last season's runners up on Tuesday night.

The Croatian was extremely complimentary of Tottenham's number ten when speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, but has insisted his side are more than prepared to deal with the threat he poses.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

He said: "I can say something about Harry Kane but there is no need to do so. People sitting in front of me have already said everything there is to say about him, every word is already too much.

"His quality in the Premier League but also in the England squad speaks for itself, he's sensational.

"He's a player that can do it all. He is great at keeping the ball, he's good with his head, there is nothing he cannot do."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Those are qualities also possessed by Poland international Robert Lewandowski, with Kovac himself suggesting the pair are among the very best in world football.

He added: "He's a very strong striker. Him and Lewandowski are probably in the top three, four in the world. That's the way it is at the moment.

"Both of them are hugely successful and I look forward to seeing how things pan out tomorrow."

As great an admirer as he is of Kane, he was understandably coy when it came to his methods of stopping him from getting into full stride.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"I am going to give my team some information about Harry Kane which I am not going to tell you."

While much of the attention will be on the players leading the lines for both sides, this fixture will be a particularly prominent one for Bayern winger Serge Gnabry.

The former Arsenal man can expect a hostile reception upon his return to north London but has insisted that he won't let the Spurs' faithful hinder his performance.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He revealed: "I think I am motivated in every game that I play. I just want to win. Of course I know the history with me having played for Arsenal. It's in my mind but it's important for us to win tomorrow so either way I am going to give 100 per cent.

"Tomorrow is a new game, I am here with Bayern Munich now. Depending on the pitch and how it is going, I am going to give my best either way regardless of the reaction of the crowd."