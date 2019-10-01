Predicting Barcelona's Starting XI for the Champions League Clash With Inter

Barcelona welcome Antonio Conte's Inter Milan to the Camp Nou on matchday two of the group stages of the Champions League.

Ernesto Valverde's side drew 1-1 in their opening match against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, with Marc-André ter Stegen saving a Marco Reus penalty.

Nicolò Barella's goal right at the death, ensured Inter earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague in their opening match of the competition at San Siro.

⌛️ | FULL-TIME#Barella's late leveller earns the Nerazzurri a share of the spoils on #UCL matchday one ⚖️#InterSlaviaPrague 1⃣➖1⃣ pic.twitter.com/FearTwFiAQ — Inter (@Inter_en) September 17, 2019

Both teams go into the match having secured wins domestically last weekend. Barcelona defeated Getafe 2-0 and claimed their first clean sheet of the season, as Inter beat Sampdoria 3-1 in Serie A.

Here is how the Catalan giants could line-up against the Nerazzurri...

Goalkeeper & Defenders

VI-Images/GettyImages

Marc-André ter Stegen (GK) - The Germany international, who is known to the fans as 'ter Stegen Airlines' due to his fine aerial-prowess, will be between the sticks as usual. The 27-year-old saved fellow countryman Marco Reus' penalty in the opening group stage match in Group F, and will have to the tough task of stopping Romelu Lukaku and co.

Nélson Semedo (RB) - A consistent performer in the team since joining from Benfica in 2012, the Portugal international will continue in his favoured full-back position. Sergi Roberto may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Gerard Piqué (CB) - The 32-year-old picks himself really. Piqué has been ever-present in the backline and he will continue to command the defence alongside Clément Lenglet, with whom he has struck a formidable partnership since the Frenchman's arrival from Sevilla last season.





Clement Lenglet (CB) - The Frenchman is suspended in La Liga for next weekend following his sending off in the win over Getafe, giving Ernesto Valverde a selection headache domestically. However, he remains available for the crunch tie with Inter.

Junior Firpo (LB) - Firpo netted at the weekend against Getafe in La Liga and showed more signs of promise. Due to the injury of Jordi Alba, the Santo Domingo-born 23-year-old will provide attacking threat down the left as well as trying to stop the likes of former Barcelona star Alexis Sánchez.

Midfielders

VI-Images/GettyImages

Sergio Busquets (CM) - The Barça midfield maestro will play in his favoured holding role, providing added protection for Piqué and Lenglet, while restarting attacks from deep. Busquets, 31, will allow the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur to push forward and join the attack.

Frenkie de Jong (CM) - Having had a successful campaign in the competition last season with Ajax reaching the semi-finals, the Netherlands international is expected to play alongside Arthur and supply the forwards in the final third. The 21-year-old will hope to help his side claim all three points at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Arthur (CM) - Scoring a thunderbolt in the 5-2 victory over Villarreal at the Camp Nou a couple of weeks back, Arthur is starting to become one of the key members of the Barça midfield. Having joined from Grêmio in 2018, he has a lot to offer and will be tasked of moving the ball fast and fluid, as well as joining the attack.

Forwards

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Carles Pérez (RW) - Having netted in the 5-2 victory against Real Betis on matchday two, the 21-year-old is full of confidence and has vastly become a first-team regular this season under Valverde. With both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé a doubt for the clash (and Ansu Fati definitely injured), he should get another chance to showcase his talents.





Luis Suárez (ST) - The Uruguayan will play in his usual centre-forward position. Suárez will have the task of coming up with the goods and help his team to victory. Netting against Getafe at the weekend, he will hope be on the scoresheet once again on Wednesday.





Antoine Griezmann (LW) - Soon to make his Champions League Camp Nou debut for Barça, the 28-year-old will come up against his former teammate and good friend Diego Godin. The two had been inseparable during their stay in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid and the fact that Griezmann named Godin as the godfather of his daughter, is another testimony to their friendship.