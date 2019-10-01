Predicting Chelsea's Starting XI for Champions League Clash with Lille

It has been a testing start for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

The club legend has seen positives in the continued form of youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, but despite their young guns, the Blues currently lie in seventh place in the Premier League with just 11 points so far this season from their first seven games.

They do find themselves growing in confidence though having followed up a convincing 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Lampard will be desperate to get Chelsea's Champions League campaign back on track after suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat to Valencia in their first gameweek. They face high flying French outfit Lille who currently sit fourth in Ligue 1.

Here is how Chelsea could line up for this one…

Goalkeepers & Defenders



Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) – Kepa has so far only managed to keep one clean sheet so far this season and will have to improve that. However, only injury would cause him to be dropped for such an important fixture.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) – The entire defence has looked leaky so far this season having let 13 in after just seven games. As captain, Azpilicueta will have to find a way to help Chelsea tighten up at the back.

Fikayo Tomori (CB) – One of the more impressive performers in this squad this season, Tomori should be guaranteed a starting place and will be hoping to maintain his impressive recent form.

Andreas Christensen (CB) – With Antonio Rudiger nursing an injury Christensen has started almost every game for Chelsea this season and is likely to keep his place for Lille.

Marcos Alonso (LB) – With Emerson currently injured, Alonso is essentially guaranteed a starting place, much to the chagrin of some Blues fans.

Midfielders

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Matteo Kovacic (CM) – Kovacic has started the majority of games for Chelsea this season but recently came off the bench for Ross Barkley against Brighton. He is, however, likely to be restored to the starting lineup against Lille.

Jorginho (CM) – Jorginho has changed from being a scapegoat last season to a key man under Frank Lampard’s leadership. The deep-lying playmaker is arguably the first name on the teamsheet.

Mason Mount (CM) – Potentially Chelsea’s player of the season so far. Having done well at Derby under Lampard last season, Mount has kicked on further and already scored three goals this season. A guaranteed starter.

Forwards

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Pedro (RW) – Despite starting the season out of favour, the World Cup winner appears to have played his way back into Lampard’s plans and will likely start on Wednesday night.

Tammy Abraham (ST) – Abraham had a stunning season for Aston Villa last season and has carried on this spectacular form for Chelsea. Keeping Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud out the starting lineup, he has scored seven goals already this season.

Willian (LW) – Entering his seventh season with the Blues, he has played every league game bar one and scored his first goal of the season against Brighton on Saturday. It would be surprising to see him start on the bench on Wednesday.

