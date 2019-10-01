Predicting Liverpool's Starting XI for Champions League Clash With Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool welcome Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg to Anfield on matchday two of the group stages of the Champions League.

Jürgen Klopp's defending champions were defeated 2-0 by Napoli in their opening match of the competition at the Stadio San Paolo, with goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente sealing the slight surprise victory for the Italians.

Salzburg, on the other hand, defeated Genk 6-2 in Austria, with a hat-trick from in-form striker Erling Braut Håland and goals from Hwang Hee-chan, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andreas Ulmer.

Full-time! That's that! Three points and SIX goals as we start the Champions League in absolute dream style against Genk!#ChampionsLeague #FCSGNK 6-2 pic.twitter.com/mK6wKnCFKv — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) September 17, 2019

Both teams go into the match having secured wins domestically last weekend. Liverpool claimed a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, as Salzburg defeated FK Austria Wien 4-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Here is how the Merseyside giants could line up against the Austrian champions...

Goalkeeper & Defenders



Visionhaus/GettyImages

Adrián (GK) - The 32-year-old Spaniard will continue between the sticks with Alisson still sidelined due to injury. Liverpool's number two kept a clean sheet in the victory over Sheffield United at the weekend and is growing in confidence game by game. He also pulled off a world-class save to deny Mertens in the Reds' opening Champions League match against Napoli.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Arguably the best full back in the world right now due to his impressive form, the 20-year-old continues to provide stability down the right flank. Having scored against Chelsea in the 2-1 victory a couple of weeks back, he will hope to cause the Salzburg defence a number of problems with inviting balls into the box for the likes of Mohamed Salah to latch onto.





Joe Gomez (CB) - The 22-year-old has seen his game time limited for the Reds so far, but recently featured for Klopp's side against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup. Gomez is expected to come into the side and replace the impressive Joël Matip, who was absent from Liverpool training on Monday. It is believed the 28-year-old suffered a slight knock in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend and therefore won't be available for the match.





Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Liverpool's go-to man will continue to command the back four against the Austrian Bundesliga champions. He will be tasked of keeping the likes of 19-year-old in-from striker Erling Braut Håland quiet. The Norwegian has netted 17 goals and claimed four assists in 10 games for the club this term including four hat-tricks - one of which came on his Champions League debut against Genk.

Andrew Robertson (LB) - Instrumental in the victory over the Blades at Bramhall Lane at the weekend, the Scotland international will continue to provide attacking threat down the left side. The 25-year-old will be expected to stop the likes of the impressive South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan from causing the Reds backline any problems.

Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - Hailed as the best central defensive midfielder in the world by West Ham star Declan Rice, the Brazilian has been instrumental for Liverpool since his arrival from Monaco in the summer of 2018. He made 41 appearances for the Reds last season, helping them to win their sixth Champions League, and has played a pivotal role in helping his side to win their first seven league games.





James Milner (CM) - The 34-year-old could be drafted into the middle of the midfield to provide experience. Captain Jordan Henderson may have to settle for a place on the bench, especially for the fact he was taken off midway through the second half against Sheffield United at the weekend.





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (AM) - Chamberlain could be brought in as one of the attacking options in the final third. He will be hoping for a run of games in the competition following his long injury layoff, previously. The 26-year-old netted a memorable goal against Manchester City in the quarter-finals at Anfield back in 2017/18 and the fans will be hoping to see the England international on the scoresheet more often.