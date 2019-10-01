Real Madrid 2-2 Brugge: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Los Blancos Fight Back to Salvage Draw

Real Madrid narrowly avoided an embarrassing home defeat thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro against Club Brugge, coming back from a two-goal deficit to get their first point on the board in the Champions League group stages.

The hosts thought they'd survived an early scare when Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis saw an early goal ruled out for offside, but the Video Assistant Referee overruled the decision to put the Belgian side into a shock lead.

Simon Mignolet was at his best to keep out Real Madrid throughout the first-half, but his opposite number and fellow Belgian Thibaut Courtois couldn't do anything to stop Club Brugge doubling their advantage before the half-time whistle.

Courtois was ultimately hooked by Zidane at half-time, and that gave Real Madrid they needed to pull one back through Sergio Ramos. The captain's header was initially ruled out for offside, but the Video Assistant Referee overruled the decision - a controversial decision even on second viewing.

Even with the wind in their sails during the second-half, Real Madrid were persistently wasteful and looked destined to suffer their second straight defeat in the Champions League this season.

Club Brugge captain Ruud Vormer was shown two yellow cards in quick succession to hand Real Madrid the numerical advantage in the closing stages of the match, and immediately they moved onto level terms through Casemiro.

Los Blancos pushed for a winner and almost conceded a third in the process, but in the end both sides were forced to share the points in a thrilling Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid

Key Talking Point

It's one thing coming into the match with the self-confidence that you're going to win, but Real Madrid appeared to completely overlook how Club Brugge were set up to counter-attack them on Tuesday evening.

It wasn't just a criminally high line which caused Real Madrid problems throughout, but Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Nacho ventured forward all too often, leaving acres of space for Club Brugge's pacey forwards to wreak havoc in the final third.

Los Blancos were toothless in their attack which will surely be a cause for concern for fans, but how Real Madrid's current squad approached the match defensively is a sure-fire way to ensure that they'll end the 2019/20 season without silverware once again.

Here's a rundown of how the performance was received on Twitter.

Player Ratings

Courtois (3); Carvajal (5), Varane (6), Ramos (4), Nacho (6); Modric (5), Casemiro (5), Kroos (6); Vazquez (5), Benzema (6), Hazard (5).

Substitutes: Areola (6), Marcelo (6), Vinícius Jr (6).

Star Man

Let's not try to fool anyone here, there isn't a single Real Madrid player who is deserving of any special recognition for their performance on Tuesday, even though they were able to fight back to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Goalscorers Sergio Ramos and Casemiro were woeful at the Santiago Bernabéu, but only Karim Benzema can walk away from their match with Club Brugge with any sort of pride.

He wasn't spectacular and in all honesty, didn't do all that much in the final third, but on an evening which was littered with mistakes for Real Madrid, Benzema's ability to at least not put a foot wrong was enough for him to stand out as their best player.

Club Brugge

Player Ratings

Mignolet (8); Mata (7), Mechele (7), Deli (7), Ricca (6); Vormer (7), Rits (6), Vanaken (7); Diatta (8), Bonaventure (8), Tau (7).

Substitutes: Openda (6), Schrijvers (6), Cools (6).

Looking Ahead

It's first against second in La Liga this weekend as Real Madrid return to domestic action at home to high-flying Granada before the international break.