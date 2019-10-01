Real Madrid Employ Security Guards to Protect Players' Homes After String of Burglaries

Real Madrid have employed a security firm to watch the houses of their players after growing concerned by the number of burglaries impacting their squad.

Casemiro became the latest to be targeted when burglars stormed his house during the Madrid derby, whilst his wife and child were still inside.

Alongside the Brazilian, teammates Lucas Vazquez and Isco have both been victims, whilst even manager Zinedine Zidane has been targeted, and now El Chiringuito TV have revealed that Real have employed a security team specifically to try and prevent this from happening in the future.

As noted by Marca, a total of 15 footballers have been targeted in Spain in recent years, including the Real stars.

Gerard Pique, Karim Benzema, Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Arthur Melo, Joaquin, William Carvalho, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Ramiro Funes Mori and Geoffrey Kondogbia have all been victims of burglary as well, in what is becoming a disturbing trend.

Vazquez's wife, Maca Capilla, took to Instagram to write: "One after the other. When will we be able to live in peace in your own home? When will we be able to go to work in peace?"

Zidane added during a press conference (via Real's official website): “It’s really bad, not just for my players. These things are not pleasant. The other day it happened to Casemiro but luckily nothing happened, only material things.

"I hope it doesn't happen to anyone again. What we can do is talk to the player so that he is okay and his family too."