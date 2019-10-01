Sadio Mane Insists Mohamed Salah Feud Is in the Past as He Reveals Reason for Burnley Outburst

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has commented on his relationship with teammate Mohamed Salah, claiming they are 'really, really good friends' despite the much-discussed incident in the 3-0 win over Burnley in August.

Mane was pictured venting his frustration on the bench after being substituted, apparently unhappy that Salah failed to square him for a simple finish earlier in the game.

While the incident became a talking point in the media in the days and weeks that followed, Salah made light of any feud between the two Premier League Golden Boot holders, by posting a joke video on Twitter.

Mane was asked about his relationship with Salah ahead of Liverpool's Champions League group stage tie with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. The Senegalese star attempted to draw a line under the rift rumours while revealing why he was visibly 'frustrated during the game.

He said (via the Liverpool Echo): "I think things can happen in football. I feel a little bit frustrated because it's football you want to score more goals.

"You can see Man City eight, six, seven nil. You can see it, no? So, for me and for the team it is really important for us to score as many goals as we can.

"But it can happen because he didn't see me and I was a bit frustrated. But we come out [of it] as really, really good friends."

Mane also added that the players now even joke about the incident, adding 'it is behind us'.

On Wednesday night, Mane's Liverpool take on his former club Red Bull Salzburg, a challenge, he insists, that should not be taken lightly.

Mane continued: "The league is a good league. I played there for two and a half years and met great people there in a great club. As a human being I learned a lot.

"They are a really, really good team and are doing well and they need respect because they are top of the group.

"We are expecting a very, very difficult game tomorrow. We will do everything possible to get a positive result."