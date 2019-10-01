Slavia Prague vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Having comfortably beaten fierce rivals Bayern Munich 2-0 in the DFL-Supercup at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, there were early signs that this could be Dortmund's year in the Bundesliga.

But currently sitting in eighth position, BVB trail the league leaders by three points, already playing catch up Nico Kovac's side, as well as other early contenders RB Leipzig.

While their league has been far from impressive, their performance against Barcelona on Champions League matchday one was, as they dominated Barcelona in a 0-0 draw.

Although no away game is simple when it comes to the Champions League, the trip to Slavia Prague on Wednesday night could offer Dortmund the opportunity to top the group as Barca face a tricky meeting with Inter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 2 October What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Sinobo Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Bjorn Kuipers

Team News

Despite failing to make much of an impact in his last three outings for Dortmund, wonderkid Jadon Sancho is likely to keep his spot on the right wing while Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard battle for a place on the other side of the pitch.

We can expect to see the return of full back Lukasz Piszczek after he was absent from the goalless encounter with Barcelona due to injury.

And while Paco Alcacer should find himself on the teamsheet, the forward will pushed all the way following Mario Gotze's goalscoring display in the 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen at the weekend.

As for Slavia Prague, it would hardly be surprising to see manager Jindřich Trpišovský name a familiar starting XI after his side came so close to pulling off a shock win against Inter at the San Siro in their opening Champions League fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Slavia Prague Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Hovorka, Boril, Traore, Husbauer, Soucek, Stanciu, Masopust, Olayinka. Borussia Dortmund Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Hakimi, Delaney, Witsel, Sancho, Reus, Brandt, Alcacer.

Head to Head Record

Unfortunately, previous results between the two sides can't offer us any sort of insight into how this Wednesday night's encounter might play out.

This will be a footballing first as the two sides have never gone head to head before, something which shouldn't come as a surprise considering this is only the second appearance at this stage of the competition for the Czech club.

However, one pointer as to how this one might finish is the fact that Slavia Prague have failed to win in eight of their last nine encounters against German opposition; potentially a positive omen for Lucien Favre's men.

Recent Form

As briefly mentioned, Dortmund made a strong start to their 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, but have somewhat lost momentum in recent weeks.

The point earned against Barcelona makes up one of just three accumulated across the Bundesliga and Champions League in as many matches for Die Borussen.

Underwhelming 2-2 draws with both Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen will leave Favre slightly disappointed with his side's current position, despite sitting just three points behind leaders Bayern.

Slavia Prague on the other hand, currently sit comfortably top of the league, having accumulated 29 points from 11 matches.

They are undefeated in all competitions, having drawn twice in the league, earned a point against Inter in the Champions League and comfortably progressed to the fourth round of the Czech cup.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their previous five fixtures.

Slavia Prague Borussia Dortmund Slavia Prague 1-0 Mlada Boleslav (28/09) Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen (28/09) Slavia Prague 8-0 Vysehrad (25/09) Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Dortmund (22/09) Sparta Prague 0-3 Slavia Prague (22/09) Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona (17/09) Inter 1-1 Slavia Prague (17/09) Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (14/09) Slavia Prague 3-0 Slocacko (14/09) Energie Cottbus 0-5 Dortmund (06/09)

Prediction

On paper, Borussia Dortmund would undoubtedly be strong favourites going into this tie, but there's certainly more to it than what meets the eye.

The draw away to Inter on the opening matchday of this season's Champions League proved Slavia Prague are more than capable of competing with Europe's elite.

This, and Dortmund's lacklustre current form, will make this tricky away trip far from straightforward, requiring an improved performance from their key players if they wish to earn all three points.

As difficult as this match could prove to be, Dortmund should have enough quality in attack to claim their first victory of the 2019/20 Champions League campaign.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-2 Borussia Dortmund