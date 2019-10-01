Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is ready to end the discussions surrounding his future in international football by accepting a call up from Gareth Southgate to join up with England for its upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Abraham has previously represented the Three Lions in international friendlies back in November 2017. However, as was seen recently with Declan Rice and Ireland, only competitive outings secure a player's allegiance, and Nigeria has been attempting to claim the striker as its own.

However, according to a report from the Telegraph, the striker - who was born in London but has Nigerian lineage - would accept a call up from Southgate if it was forthcoming ahead of the competitive clashes against Czech Republic and Bulgaria. If Abraham was called up and played any part in either fixture, it would seal his future to England.

The Chelsea man qualifies for the Super Eagles through his father, but he has never represented them at any level and, while he is yet to publicly pledge his future to either, he is understood to be keen on remaining with England, provided he is offered the opportunity by the manager.

In the last international break, Southgate revealed his continued interest in Abraham despite his absence from the squad, and it is thought that his form since then - which has seen him score seven Premier League goals, the most of any Englishman and second to just Sergio Aguero overall - will ensure him of a place in the next squad.

England staff are understood to have requested the player's medical records from his club ahead of Thursday's squad announcement. The 21-year-old could either come in for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford - who is set to undergo a late fitness check - or Jesse Lingard, who has been struggling for form all season.